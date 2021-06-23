Worldwide Pain Therapeutics 2021 Industry Report - Key Opportunities and Challenges

Dublin, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pain Therapeutics Market - Comprehensive Overview of Marketed and Pipeline Products, Opportunities, Challenges, Market Size and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pain is a multifaceted disorder that can be classified in a multitude of ways. Pain can be classified based on physiology, intensity, temporal characteristics, type of tissue affected, and syndrome.



Innovation in the pain market over the last decade has been limited to new drug delivery systems, new extended-release formulations, and the repositioning of anticonvulsant and antidepressant therapeutics for difficult-to-treat pain conditions.



Despite the improvements in symptom relief offered by new treatments and delivery systems, the pain market still has significant unmet needs. Opioids remain the most effective modes of treatment. However, because of their abuse potential, they are typically administered for chronic pain conditions.



For the scope of this report, the publisher will use the time course classification, with the main focus on chronic pain.



This report assesses:

Physician perceptions on Pain Therapeutics usage in clinical practice Globally.

Global Pain Therapeutics main classes Marketed products and main targets Pipeline products.

Opportunities and Challenges

Market analysis and Forecast

Unmet Needs

Key Players

The report combines information obtained from secondary sources and primary research with specialists and physicians.



The publisher's Global Pain Therapeutics Market Overview report combines primary research from a cross-specialty panel of experts with in-house analyst expertise to provide an assessment of the development landscape.



Key Highlights

The Pain Therapeutics Market Is Highly Genericized

The Neuropathic Pain Market Is the Most Valuable Segment Within the Pain Indications

Innovation in the Pain Market Is Limited to New Drug Delivery Systems and New Formulations

The Main Focus for Development in the Pipeline Is Drugs for Neuropathic Pain Indications

Scope



Components of the slide deck include primary and secondary research -

Quotes from key opinion leaders

Summary of Pain Therapeutics product definitions and classifications

Overview of key classes of Pain Therapeutics marketed products and key targets for pipeline Pain products

Trends in Global Pain Therapeutics market

Call-outs of key information and details

Insight from the publisher's specialist healthcare analysts

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings



3. Pain Overview



4. Trends



5. Clinical Trials

5.1. Pain Therapeutics in Clinical Trials

5.2. Pain Therapeutics Clinical Trials by Region

5.3. Pain Therapeutics Clinical Trials by Leading Sponsors

5.4. Pain Therapeutics in Clinical Trials - Challenges

5.5. Pain Therapeutics in Clinical Trials - Opportunities



6. Marketed Products

6.1. Marketed Global Pain Products

6.2. NSAIDs and COX-2 inhibitors

6.3. Opioids

6.4. Antidepressants and Anticonvulsants



7. Pipeline Products

7.1. Global Pain Therapeutics Pipeline Products

7.2. Beta Nerve Growth Factor Target

7.3. Pituitary Adenylate Cyclase-Activating Polypeptide (PACAP) Type I Receptor Target

7.4. Neurotensin Receptor 1 Target



8. Market Analysis

8.1. Mixed Pain Market Analysis and Forecast

8.2. Neuropathic Pain Market Analysis and Forecast

8.3. Nociceptive Pain Market Analysis and Forecast

8.4. Top 10 Deals in the Pain Therapeutics Space

8.5. H1 2021 Deals in the Pain Therapeutics Space

8.6. H2 2020- H1 2021 Mergers and Acquisitions in the Pain Therapeutics Space



9. Opportunities, Challenges, and Unmet Needs

9.1. Global Pain Therapeutics - Opportunities

9.2. Global Pain Therapeutics - Challenges

9.3. Global Pain Therapeutics Unmet Needs - Gap Analysis



10. Key Players

10.1. Pfizer

10.2. Eli Lilly

10.3. Allergan

10.4. Teva

10.5. Viatris

10.6. Novartis



11. Appendix

11.1. Bibliography

11.2. Primary Research

11.3. About the Authors

11.4. About the Publisher

11.5. Contact the Publisher

11.6. Disclaimer



