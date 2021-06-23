Nancy Neumann Grey Joins IRIS.TV as Vice President of Business Development, Data Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIS.TV , the leading video data platform, has announced the appointment of Nancy Neumann Grey as vice president of business development, data partnerships. With more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing, Grey will leverage her deep knowledge of data and emerging technologies to all commercial aspects of IRIS.TV’s work with data partners globally, implementing go-to-market plans to ensure successful partnerships.



Before joining IRIS.TV, Grey served as vice president of sales at Visa, where she was responsible for driving the growth and adoption of various data product solutions allowing advertisers to better target, measure and understand their customers. She previously spent 10 years at eXelate (acquired by Nielsen), where she helped to build demand for and awareness of the eXelate data marketplace and the Nielsen Marketing Cloud Platform.



“IRIS.TV’s video data platform is drawing increasing attention from customers and partners throughout the world. Given her experience fostering growth for data products at some of the world’s leading companies, Nancy will be an invaluable addition to the IRIS.TV team as we continue to grow this critical piece of our business,” said Field Garthwaie, co-founder and CEO at IRIS.TV. “Nancy’s expertise will enable IRIS.TV to quickly extend our reach with a diverse and growing roster of data partners.”

“IRIS.TV offers a groundbreaking data platform and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent it as I have other innovative data offerings throughout my career,” said Nancy Neumann Grey. “I am confident that the company’s innovative, neutral, and privacy-focused solutions will drive exceptional business outcomes for all constituent groups, and I look forward to helping share this solution with data partners across the globe.”



About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV’s mission is to connect and unify video data to power better consumer experiences and business outcomes. IRIS.TV's video data platform is a neutral, privacy-first, cookieless solution that provides publishers, broadcasters and connected TV apps with secure onboarding and activation of third-party data segments. Since 2013, IRIS.TV has enabled our partners to build scalable solutions on top of our platform including video-level contextual and brand-safe ad targeting, third-party verification, personalized video recommendations, and measurement & analytics solutions. For more information, visit www.iris.tv .

Media Contact

Alexandra Levy

650-996-5758

alex@siliconalley-media.com



