eleven-x Awarded Competitive Public Procurement Tender for Wireless Metering and Remote Water Monitoring Solutions

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x, a global leader providing complete, high performance, wireless IoT and Smart City solutions, is pleased to announce they have been awarded a competitive tender to provide a wireless water monitoring solution program for the Canoe Procurement Group of Canada. Canoe is a partnership of municipal associations throughout the country representing municipalities, public sector entities, and not-for-profit organizations across Canada.



The award announcement for the Waterworks Program was reached after a detailed review process that includes a Canoe committee evaluation of a wide variety of potential solutions designed to support municipal services. The award enables easy access for municipalities and public organizations across Canada to purchase eleven-x’s Smart City water monitoring solutions.

Known globally as wireless technology and solutions experts, eleven-x provides full turnkey water monitoring solutions including key public sector applications such as AMI water metering, real-time source water, storm and wastewater monitoring, as well as flood detection. Scalable for any size city, eleven-x solutions are based on wireless LoRaWAN® technology which uses sensors that last for 10 years or more and real-time management capabilities while eliminating maintenance and reducing operations costs. Data communications are secure and fully managed by the city, and open networking technology enables multiple solutions to be deployed simultaneously on a single network.

“The team from eleven-x submitted a very strong and compelling proposal that really highlighted how their innovative technology solutions offer immense benefits, including impressive ROI, for our members,” said Nigel Gamester, Supplier Administration Manager with Canoe. “We are extremely excited to be able to provide access to their solutions to our valuable association members.”

“We are very pleased to be awarded this tender from Canoe to extend the reach and availability of our water monitoring solutions to communities across Canada,” said Dan Mathers, CEO & Co-Founder of eleven-x. “Our solutions are scalable to support cities of all sizes to gain access to wireless, real-time technology to provide better services and programs, and this partnership helps us to carry out that mission.”

Solutions are currently available via this tender to municipalities under the Canoe agreement. For more information about eleven-x and its range of innovative wireless, real-time solutions, visit www.eleven-x.com.

ABOUT CANOE:

The Canoe Procurement Group of Canada is a partnership of like-minded municipal association across Canada that have partnered to create one of the largest and most influential cooperative procurement groups in the country, representing over 5,000 municipalities, public sector entities, and not-for-profit organizations. In operation since 1936, the purchasing group was created by its membership specifically to support member organizations through mutually-beneficial, trade-compliant relationships.

Website: https://canoeprocurement.ca

ABOUT ELEVEN-X INC:

eleven-x simplifies IoT and facilitates faster, evidence-driven decisions through wireless connectivity and real-time data collection for Intelligent Cities, Campuses, Buildings and Industry. We offer complete device to cloud LoRaWAN® solutions, comprised of accurate and reliable sensor networks delivering secure data to our customers through easy-to-use dashboards and industry standard APIs. Organizations rely on eleven-x’s wireless connectivity expertise to deliver turnkey solutions that improve operations, simplify processes and deliver value in today’s connected world. Visit eleven-x.com for more information.

Website: https://www.eleven-x.com

