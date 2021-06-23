Valneva Announces Successful Outcome of its AGM

English French

Saint-Herblain (France), June 23, 2021 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, announced today that all the resolutions recommended by the Management Board were approved by the shareholders at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held as a closed session at its registered office on June 23, 2021.

Among the adopted resolutions were approval of the 2020 financial statements and delegations for the management board to increase Valneva’s share capital and/or to issue financial instruments.

Valneva also confirmed at its AGM that it expects to announce topline data for the Phase 3 trials of its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate this summer and of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate by September 2021.

The AGM’s voting results will be made available in the “Investors & Media” section of Valneva’s corporate website in the coming days.

