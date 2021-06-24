eGain Clients Excel in Newsweek’s Best Customer Service 2021 Survey

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that its clients were the leaders in several industry sectors in Newsweek’s Best Customer Service 2021 Survey.



Conducted by the respected global research firm, Statista, the 2021 America's Best Customer Service rankings were identified from the results of an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Customers evaluated several brands: in total, 160,000 evaluations were collected. The awarded brands each received, on average, close to 100 evaluations from customers. The survey was conducted on retailers and service providers from 160 categories, providing results for customer experiences in traditional retail, online and service segments.

eGain clients were among the leaders in the ratings. Examples include:

#1 rank in brick-and-mortar retailers—home goods—toys

#1 rank in brick-and-mortar retailers—home goods—outdoor sporting goods

#1 rank in online retailers—clothing—apparel



“We win when our clients win,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are proud to enable customer service excellence for blue-chip companies with our digital-first customer engagement solution.”

More Information

Research methodology: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-customer-service-2021

Complete list of ratings: https://www.newsweek.com/americas-best-customer-service-2021

eGain Innovation in 30 Days™: https://www.egain.com/innovation-in-30-days/

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com .

eGain media contact



Michael Messner

Email: press@egain.com

Phone: 408 636 4514

www.eGain.com