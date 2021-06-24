Names on Saskatchewan Memorial Monument Represent Lives, Dreams and Opportunities Lost

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marj and Gord Classen were planning to make the most of their retirement. Leaving life on the farm, they had relocated to Saskatoon for their post-retirement life. But the opportunity to fully enjoy new adventures and all that retirement had to offer was taken on January 23, 2020 when they were killed by an impaired driver.



On their way home after visiting Marj’s mother, an impaired driver with more than twice the legal alcohol limit swerved into their lane and hit the Classen’s truck. There was no time to react, no time to brake. Marj, 67, died at the crash scene. Gord, 74, died in hospital nearly a month later.

Now, instead of watching their parents enjoy retirement, the Classen’s sons Bryce and Greg, and daughter Lori, are preparing for an annual ceremony at MADD Canada’s Saskatchewan Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving.

The ceremony, to be held on September 12, recognizes 54 victims of impaired driving whose names are etched on the monument, including Marj and Gord.

“Nothing will take away the pain of losing our vibrant parents so suddenly and senselessly. By honoring our parents’ names and raising awareness, we hope to prevent others from having to go through the emotional heartbreak and trauma that our family is enduring,” Bryce, Greg and Lori said in a statement.

MADD Canada is working with families of other victims to have their names added to the monument, which is located at Saskatoon City Hall. If you have lost a loved one in an impaired driving crash and wish to have his or her name memorialized on the monument, please contact: Gillian Phillips, MADD Canada Western Region Victim Services Manager at 1-866-461-4077 or gphillips@madd.ca.



“For every name on the Memorial Monument, there was an innocent life tragically cut short by someone else’s decision to drive impaired,” said Ms. Phillips. “For every name, there are dreams and opportunities that can no longer be pursued. For every name, there are loved ones coping with a devastating loss that did not have to happen. Our Memorial Monument provides a powerful, lasting way to honour those victims and their families.”

MADD Canada is committed to honouring the memories of victims, acknowledging the losses suffered by their families and friends, and reminding the public about the devastating toll of this entirely preventable crime. If you or someone you know have been a victim of impaired driving and would like to learn more about MADD Canada’s Victim Services program, please contact Ms. Phillips or visit madd.ca.

