Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Jokitalo

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 24 June 2021 3.00 p.m.





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jokitalo Petteri

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20210624141930_4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-21

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 327 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(2): Volume: 117 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(3): Volume: 349 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(4): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(5): Volume: 381 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(6): Volume: 168 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(7): Volume: 5,027 Unit price: 8.24 EUR

(8): Volume: 746 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(9): Volume: 759 Unit price: 8.2 EUR

(10): Volume: 320 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(11): Volume: 2,880 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(12): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(13): Volume: 630 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(14): Volume: 46 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(15): Volume: 182 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(16): Volume: 23 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(17): Volume: 205 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(18): Volume: 757 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(19): Volume: 301 Unit price: 8.16 EUR

(20): Volume: 108 Unit price: 8.17 EUR

(21): Volume: 271 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(22): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(23): Volume: 20 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(24): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(25): Volume: 99 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(26): Volume: 466 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

(27): Volume: 573 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

(28): Volume: 356 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

(29): Volume: 15 Unit price: 8.14 EUR

(30): Volume: 250 Unit price: 8.14 EUR

(31): Volume: 234 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(32): Volume: 466 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(33): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8.1 EUR

(34): Volume: 888 Unit price: 8.08 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(34): Volume: 18,684 Volume weighted average price: 8.17673 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,424 Unit price: 8.11 EUR

(2): Volume: 202 Unit price: 8.11 EUR

(3): Volume: 909 Unit price: 8.11 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,224 Unit price: 8.11 EUR

(5): Volume: 1,120 Unit price: 8.11 EUR

(6): Volume: 813 Unit price: 8.11 EUR

(7): Volume: 407 Unit price: 8.11 EUR

(8): Volume: 203 Unit price: 8.11 EUR

(9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

(10): Volume: 12 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

(11): Volume: 121 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

(12): Volume: 1 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

(13): Volume: 31 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

(14): Volume: 630 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

(15): Volume: 70 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

(16): Volume: 630 Unit price: 8.12 EUR

(17): Volume: 60 Unit price: 8.14 EUR

(18): Volume: 538 Unit price: 8.14 EUR

(19): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(20): Volume: 1 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(21): Volume: 51 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(22): Volume: 5 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(23): Volume: 45 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(24): Volume: 6 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(25): Volume: 51 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(26): Volume: 51 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(27): Volume: 45 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(28): Volume: 6 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(29): Volume: 51 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(30): Volume: 26 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(31): Volume: 57 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(32): Volume: 492 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(33): Volume: 57 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(34): Volume: 36 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(35): Volume: 164 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(36): Volume: 57 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(37): Volume: 364 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(38): Volume: 116 Unit price: 8.07 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(38): Volume: 10,128 Volume weighted average price: 8.10482 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 985 Unit price: 8.09 EUR

(2): Volume: 9 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(3): Volume: 81 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(4): Volume: 30 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(5): Volume: 179 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(6): Volume: 600 Unit price: 8.06 EUR

(7): Volume: 85 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

(8): Volume: 31 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

(9): Volume: 342 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

(10): Volume: 700 Unit price: 8.04 EUR

(11): Volume: 490 Unit price: 8 EUR

(12): Volume: 24 Unit price: 8 EUR

(13): Volume: 5 Unit price: 8.02 EUR

(14): Volume: 9 Unit price: 8.02 EUR

(15): Volume: 1 Unit price: 8.02 EUR

(16): Volume: 71 Unit price: 8.02 EUR

(17): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.02 EUR

(18): Volume: 48 Unit price: 8 EUR

(19): Volume: 10 Unit price: 8 EUR

(20): Volume: 15 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(21): Volume: 134 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(22): Volume: 25 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(23): Volume: 72 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(24): Volume: 4,000 Unit price: 7.96 EUR

(25): Volume: 39 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

(26): Volume: 700 Unit price: 7.98 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(26): Volume: 8,735 Volume weighted average price: 8.00114 EUR



Scanfil plc



For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



