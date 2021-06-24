Mastering the Monthly Close: FloQast™ ReMind to Increase Management Visibility and Productivity for Accounting Teams

New Request Management Workflow Solution Automates Requests for Information and Tasks Delivering Faster Time-to-Close

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced the launch of FloQast ReMind, a new request management workflow add-on to the FloQast Close solution. FloQast ReMind automates manual tasks and delivers new levels of visibility across the Close process to enable a manage-by-exception approach.

More than half of all companies say extremely overworked staff add to the challenges in attaining a faster time-to-close. According to FloQast user data, a typical accounting team can generate over 300 requests for tasks and information across 100 different individuals, resulting in more than 2,000 additional email exchanges. FloQast ReMind addresses these pain points by automating communications to streamline information collection, improving collaboration with internal and external teams, and enabling a manage-by-exception approach with a new level of centralized visibility across the entire close process.

“We worked with hundreds of companies to build FloQast ReMind to automate and reduce the time spent using email to request information, while also giving managers increased visibility into the bottlenecks impacting their time-to-close,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “Like all of our solutions, FloQast ReMind is intuitive, can be set up in minutes, and saves accounting teams hours each month.”

FloQast ReMind enables accounting teams to reduce the burden of daily request management through a closed-loop process of Request-Manage-Optimize:

Request. Requests can be easily automated, customized and scheduled. Users can create public or private information requests using pre-configured or customizable templates.

Requests can be easily automated, customized and scheduled. Users can create public or private information requests using pre-configured or customizable templates. Manage. All requested information is managed within a centralized view, indicating response status and message performance details. Once requests are fulfilled, ReMind aggregates and organizes all responses into a single directory, notifying end users of completion.

All requested information is managed within a centralized view, indicating response status and message performance details. Once requests are fulfilled, ReMind aggregates and organizes all responses into a single directory, notifying end users of completion. Optimize. The monthly close process is optimized with a dashboard view into bottlenecks and exceptions so teams can quickly take action.



With FloQast ReMind, accountants can now automate the request and collection of information for accruals, expenses, assets, liabilities, and view the status of those requests at any time.

“With FloQast ReMind request automation, we’re able to quickly and efficiently collect info from a team of 80 people across 28 different divisions – which translates into serious time savings,” said Geena Lewis, NSS Accounting Services Group Manager at PulteGroup.

About FloQast

Recognized as a 2020 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte, FloQast is the leader in accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants to work smarter, not harder. The cloud-based, AI-enhanced software is trusted by more than 1,000 accounting teams, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Instacart, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors—and proud to be rated #1 across all user review sites. By automating common accounting workflows and helping to streamline and make them more efficient, FloQast is the place where accounting teams want to work so they can focus on what matters most, even when that’s just going home on time. Whether automating reconciliations, documentation requests or other workflows such as the month-end close, financial reporting or payroll, FloQast enhances the way accounting teams already work to help them work smarter. Learn more at floqast.com .

*inactive