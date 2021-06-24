TVision’s New CTV Planning Platform Gives Brands Transparency Across Apps; Removes Linear and CTV Silos for Comprehensive Planning

New York City, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVision, the TV measurement company, introduced today its new CTV Planning tool which allows marketers to evaluate viewer engagement across both linear TV and CTV - including CTV’s walled gardens. TVision’s single-source panel enables a tagless solution for accurately reporting how people really watch TV -- providing greater transparency and unified metrics across platforms, and helping marketers to make smarter TV ad investments.

With the ascendent growth of CTV, marketers are starting to take advantage of the advertising opportunity, having already increased their investment by 22% in 2020, according to the IAB. But challenges exist for marketers seeking to plan and optimize their CTV ad spend, especially in coordination with their linear TV campaigns. For many, questions still remain about the value and role of CTV within their overall media mix, the most effective ad lengths, how to benchmark their performance against competitors, and how to best ensure high value impressions within CTV.

“CTV advertising is no longer just an experiment, but a critical element of media campaigns and it needs to be measured effectively,” explains Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “With the major apps controlling the performance data that they share, it has been hard for marketers to standardize measurement across apps and linear TV. Our CTV Planning tool is the industry’s answer to the walled gardens, allowing for transparent measurement.”

TVision’s CTV Planning tool, which provides attention and engagement insight into 130 channels, 16,000 hours of CTV content and more than 75,000 ads, helps marketers:

Make apples to-apples comparisons of performance across linear and CTV applications

Gain performance perspective into CTV walled gardens

Pinpoint the most engaged viewers across CTV apps and dayparts

Negotiate from a point of knowledge with hard facts about media performance compared to the market

“The opportunity to make an impact with CTV advertising is significant - it’s why brands are increasing budget allocation in this area,” said Mike Perlman, CRO of TVision. “But when it comes to effectively planning an ad campaign that spans CTV and linear, brands are hamstrung by a lack of transparency. Our CTV Planning tool solves this problem.”

Note to Editors:

TVision’s CTV Advertising Report, released today, provides data and insights on the growth and popularity of CTV apps, programs and advertising.

About TVision

TVision provides second-by-second, person-level data about how people watch TV – who’s watching, what they’re watching, and how much attention they are paying to both linear and streaming TV. Advertisers, agencies, networks, streaming content providers, measurement companies, and data platforms use TVision data to make more informed media decisions, measure performance, produce content that engages audiences, and benchmark their results against competitors. TVision is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Boston and Tokyo.