TVision Reports Viewer Time Spent on AVOD Increases 200% Year-Over-Year; USAA, Subaru and Charmin Lead Their Categories for Capturing Attention Best on CTV

New York City, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVision, the TV measurement company, unveiled its new CTV Advertising Report. The data, based on TVision’s single source panel which measures TV viewing behavior across both linear and CTV, shows that USAA, Subaru and Charmin are among the brands best engaging CTV viewers right now. In addition to brand performance data, the new report provides insight into how quickly share is shifting to CTV from linear television, and highlights which apps and content strategies are best capturing viewer attention.

eMarketer reports that spending on CTV advertising will reach nearly $18 billion by 2024. Marketers are eager to take advantage of the opportunities to reach viewers on these platforms, but until now they have lacked the critical tools and insights necessary for cross-app measurement, evaluation of content engagement, ad performance and competitor benchmarks. This report highlights data available within TVision’s CTV Planning and Streaming Analytics tools, and gives insight into what’s really happening with CTV viewing.

From the impact of premium content like Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”, to the unique performance of streamed live sports, this report helps advertisers create CTV campaigns that will impact brand performance and give them leadership status among CTV advertisers.

Some of the insights from the full report:

More than 84% of US households are CTV enabled.

From May of 2020 to May of this year, time spent watching SVOD increased 100%, and time spent watching AVOD increased 200%, whereas linear TV decreased 13%.

FuboTV led all AVODs delivering 48% ad attention from January through May of 2021.

15-second ads captured nearly as much active attention as 30-second ads from CTV audiences.

As TVision CEO Yan Liu explains, “Advertisers and media sellers can use TVision’s data to inform smart CTV campaigns that capitalize on the massive opportunity CTV presents and position themselves for larger investments and more sophisticated campaigns in the near future.”

TVision’s new CTV Planning tool launched today. Brands are using this tool to more effectively and transparently plan their CTV ad investments.

