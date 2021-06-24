More Electric Aircraft Market to Garner $4.61 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global more electric aircraft market was pegged at $1.80 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $4.61 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Download Report (306 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6593

Increase in demand for high-performance, fuel-efficient, and less polluting aircraft and emergence of airplanes with low operational and maintenance costs fuel the growth of the global more electric aircraft market. On the other hand, high capital requirements and reliability of aircraft electrical systems impede the growth to some extent. However, advancements in battery solutions and electronic components and development of alternative power sources are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led extended lockdown in many countries. This, in turn, gave way to lack of raw materials and halted manufacturing activities of more electric aircrafts.

At the same time, the global air traffic also happened to reduce due to ban on international travel and import & export activities. The reduced demand for more electric aircrafts hampered the market growth.

However, with the rollout of mass vaccination programs in most countries, the market is expected to revive soon.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6593

The global more electric aircraft market report is analyzed across aircraft system, application, aircraft type, end-user, and region. By aircraft system, the propulsion systems segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the airframe systems segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027.

By application, the power distribution segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019, and will retain its dominance by 2027. This segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.3% throughout the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/more-electric-aircraft-market/purchase-options

By region, Europe garnered the major share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global more electric aircraft market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions analyzed through the report include North America and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global more electric aircraft market report include BAE Systems PLC, Bombardier Inc., Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., AMETEK, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, GE Aviation, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, and Safran. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnersip, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6593





Similar Reports We Have on Electric Segments in Automotive Industry:

Electric Aircraft Market by Component (Battery, Electric Motor, and Others), Technology (Hybrid and All Electric), Product (Cascade, Pivot Door, and Bucket), Manufacturing Process (Hand Layup, ATL/AFP, and Resin Infusion), System (Power Electronics, Thermal Management, Safety System & Advanced Component, and Energy Storage Devices), and Aircraft Type (Ultralight Aircraft, Light Jets, and Regional Jets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

Hydrogen Aircraft Market by Passenger Capacity (Less than 100, 100-200, and More than 200), Range (Short Haul, Medium Haul, and Long Haul), and Application (Passenger Aircraft and Cargo Aircraft): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030–2040.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Hydrogen Powered Engine Market by Application (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Technology (Proton Membrane Exchange, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.

Ultralight Aircraft Market by Material (Aluminum, Composites, and Others), Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Flex Wing, and Rotary Wing), Engine Type (Fuel Engine and Electric Engine), and Application (Recreation, Commercial, and Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com