Splunk Names Carahsoft Global Distribution Partner of the Year for 2021

RESTON, Va., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named 2021 Global Distribution Partner of the Year and Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year by Splunk ®. These awards were presented to Carahsoft at Splunk’s 2021 Virtual Global Partner Summit.



“We are honored to be recognized as Splunk’s 2021 Global and Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year,” said Rebecca Brennan, Director of the Splunk Team at Carahsoft. “Working as an extension of Splunk’s Partner Management Team, we align with Splunk’s mission to build and maintain an enabled partner network to deliver advanced SIEM and operational intelligence solutions to our shared customers through the support of our reseller partners. We look forward to another successful year of partner enablement initiatives and expanding Splunk’s reach within the Public Sector.”

Carahsoft and Splunk began their partnership in 2012 and have since worked side by side to market and deliver Splunk’s leading operational intelligence solutions to the companies’ joint public sector customers. This year, Carahsoft managed more than 160 organizations under the Splunk Partner+ Program, conducting enablement programs that resulted in 900+ partner accreditations. Carahsoft also streamlined the End Customers Power User Certification Program, virtually training and certifying hundreds of customers on Splunk solutions. Through continuous support and collaboration, Carahsoft remains an entrusted partner, driving value and expanding Splunk’s impact within the Public Sector.

“Carahsoft redefines what it means to be a value-added distributor. Their next level commitment to Splunk resellers, Splunk and our joint customers has led to the immense success of this partnership,” said Bill Hustad, VP, Alliances & Channel Ecosystems, Splunk. “We are pleased to present Carahsoft with the Global Distribution Partner and Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year awards, recognizing their industry-leading business practices and dedication to constant collaboration and innovation.”

