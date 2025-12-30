Carahsoft Named Distributor of the Year for 2025 by Cyturus

RESTON, Va., Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has received the 2025 Distributor of the Year Award from Cyturus Technologies, a leading provider of cyber risk and compliance management solutions. The award was announced at CS5, the official conference of the Cyber AB, and acknowledged Carahsoft’s exceptional execution across sales, marketing and partner enablement.

"We are pleased to recognize Carahsoft as our Distributor of the Year for 2025," said Robert Hill, CEO of Cyturus. "Carahsoft’s dedication to our joint success has been evident in every aspect of our collaboration, from launching high-impact marketing campaigns to enabling partners and driving meaningful conversations around CMMC and other compliance frameworks. Carahsoft's deep understanding of how organizations achieve cybersecurity maturity, combined with its proactive engagement and strategic execution, has made Carahsoft an invaluable extension of our team. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together and look forward to even greater impact in the future."

As Cyturus’ Public Sector distributor since 2021, Carahsoft has worked to drive compliance innovation across the Public Sector through various sales and marketing efforts. In 2025, Carahsoft launched six targeted campaigns with Cyturus, generating thousands of calls, dozens of demos and multiple new partner leads. The collaboration included white-label integrations, hands-on training from Cyturus leadership and weekly alignment meetings.

“We are honored to be named Cyturus’ Distributor of the Year for 2025,” said Alex Whitworth, CMMC Solutions Vertical Executive at Carahsoft. “This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity and CMMC compliance across the Defense Industrial Base. Cyturus’ innovative approach and hands-on collaboration have empowered our team to deliver real value to our customers and partners. Carahsoft and our reseller partners are committed to supporting Cyturus’ mission and look forward to building on this momentum together.”

Cyturus’ services and solutions are available through Carahsoft and its reseller partners. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (888) 662-2724 or Cyturus@carahsoft.com; or view this complimentary webinar, CMMC “Better Together” Webinar Series: Shared Responsibility for Sustainable Compliance.

