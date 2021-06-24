Norton Rose Fulbright adds government contracts partner in Washington, DC

Washington, DC, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that government contracts lawyer Tom Coulter has rejoined its Washington, DC office as a partner.

Coulter, who was an associate with the firm in Houston from 1992–1997, has more than 20 years of experience in government contract law with a litigation focus. He has participated in litigation with a number of government departments and agencies, both state and federal, and has also provided general government contract advice to a wide variety of federal and state contractors.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Managing Partner, said:

"Tom is a tremendous lawyer with deep experience on the disputes and counseling sides of the government contracts practice. He and I worked together as associates on the firm's Houston litigation team, and we are delighted to welcome him back to the firm."

Coulter counsels clients on various bidding issues and contract negotiations, including subcontracts and teaming agreements. He also advises on contract compliance issues, including Buy American and TAA certification, and the preservation of data rights, as well as False Claims Act issues and import/export issues, including compliance with the Export Administration Regulations and the International Traffic in Arms regulations. Coulter has significant bid protest experience at both the state and federal levels and regularly represents contractors in bid protest litigation before the Government Accountability Office and the United States Court of Federal Claims.

Kevin Harnisch, Norton Rose Fulbright's US Head of Regulation, Investigations, Securities and Compliance, said:

"Adding Tom's government contracts capabilities is fantastic for Norton Rose Fulbright and our clients. His wealth of knowledge and decades of experience will benefit our clients both in the US and around the world."

Coulter, who spent several years as a trial attorney with the United States Department of Justice, said:

"It feels like a storybook to return to where I started my career, and I am excited to collaborate with old friends as well as new colleagues. With a global platform and a commitment to client service, Norton Rose Fulbright gives me an opportunity to assist leading corporations on their most complex government contract matters and provides the resources to properly service my existing clients."

Licensed in the District of Columbia and Virginia, Coulter earned his BA from the University of Virginia and his JD from Wake Forest University School of Law.

