Unissant Awarded $37.4 Million CMS Contract to support Electronic Submission of Medical Documentation (esMD)

HERNDON, Va., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant is announcing it received a $37.4 million contract award from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Center for Program Integrity to provide support services to Electronic Submission of Medical Documentation (esMD).



For this program, Unissant will assist providers, CMS, review contractor (RC)’s, and Health Information Handler (HIH)’s in the Medicare Fee-For-Service (FFS) program. In its role, Unissant will provide software development, testing, cloud migration and hosting support, and software maintenance services for the esMD System. Unissant will also partner with CMS to provide incident and problem resolution, and technical architecture and infrastructure oversight.

“This is an exciting win for Unissant and a great next step to expand our presence at this key HHS Operating Division,” said Manish Malhotra, Unissant CEO. “esMD plays a critical role in the overall Medicare program integrity mission by reducing burden on medical providers and supporting Review Contractors and Health Information Handlers with their improper payments identification activities.”

Joining the Unissant team as a subcontractor is Chags Health Information Technology, LLC (C-HIT), a well-known CMS contractor.

“As a partner to Unissant, we stand ready to support the important work of esMD,” stated Manoj Chaganti, C-HIT co-Founder and COO. “We are committed to transforming and modernizing esMD and integrating the API Gateway to enable enterprise-level data sharing and interoperability, while ensuring higher levels of service for esMD users and stakeholders.”

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant is a data-driven digital transformation & cybersecurity services company with expertise in Health IT, Finance and National Security. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA HealthIT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. Unissant is the recipient of various industry awards such as “Government Project of the Year,” “Health IT Innovation Award” and most recently the “Disruptive Technology in Government” award.

About C-HIT

C-HIT is a woman-owned, small disadvantaged SBA certified 8(a) business that provides leading technology and health IT solutions to government agencies and commercial entities. C-HIT is CMMI Maturity Level 5 assessed for both Services and Delivery and ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 20000-1:2011 certified. Headquartered in Columbia, MD, the company leverages technology innovation and collaboration to streamline and improve healthcare delivery and quality for all Americans.

