International Air Filtration Industry Leader, Camfil, Release 2020 Annual Sustainability Report

Riverdale, NJ, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil, a world leader in air filtration engineering and manufacturing, has released their annual Sustainability Report for 2020. The comprehensive report covers Camfil’s achievements and goals in their four key business areas (filtration solutions, air pollution control, power systems, and molecular contamination control), showing continuous dedication to sustainable practices.

Highlights of the 2020 Sustainability Report Include:

A discussion of Camfil’s work towards furthering the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Innovative technological contributions to the healthcare sector during the global pandemic.

The cleanroom HEPA filtration system that won the Grand Indoor Climate Prize in Sweden.

Camfil’s new acquisitions and plans to construct new facilities across the world, and how these actions enhance the company’s mission.

An interview with Camfil’s CEO, Mark Simmons, who explains Camfil’s vision, goals, and values in detail.

The actions Camfil took during their first annual Clean Air Week, which began September 6, 2020, inspired by the UN’s international Clean Air Day.

“The 2020 Sustainability report highlights and pays attention to protecting the health and wellbeing of our employees and the community during a challenging pandemic situation,” explains Åsa Lidström, Camfil’s Quality and Environmental Initiatives Manager, “Camfil also acquired two companies in Australia and Sweden on the path to deliver as an industry leader in efficient clean air solutions. We have launched numerous initiatives to further improve energy and operational efficiency to reach our sustainability targets, thanks to our dedicated and committed team at Camfil.”

Read or download Camfil’s full 2020 Sustainability Report here.





About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33​ manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,80​0 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

