Q2-2021 Results Conference Call

| Source: Magna International Inc. Magna International Inc.

Aurora, Ontario, CANADA

AURORA, Ontario, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

Q2-2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – AUGUST 6, 2021
7:00 AM ET
  
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America:1-800-950-7243
International:1-416-981-9010
Webcast:www.magna.com 
  
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
  
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 13, 2021
North America:1-800-558-5253
International:1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:21995642

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com     905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com     905-726-7108

 


Tags

Magna Q2 2021 conference call

Related Links