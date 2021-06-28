ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|21-Jun-21
|54,958
|568.61
|31,249,602.43
|22-Jun-21
|54,831
|569.93
|31,249,777.00
|23-Jun-21
|54,361
|574.85
|31,249,507.83
|24-Jun-21
|54,044
|578.23
|31,250,051.27
|25-Jun-21
|53,743
|581.47
|31,250,135.68
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771