Pomerleau and the MUHC Foundation work toward revolutionizing cancer care across Canada

English French

MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerleau, one of Canada’s leading construction companies, is joining forces with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation to support a groundbreaking cancer project. With a $250,000 donation over five years, Pomerleau is supporting research led by Dr. Peter Metrakos, Cancer Research Program Lead at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC). Using local engineering expertise in artificial intelligence, Metrakos’ work will significantly improve survival rates of patients diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in Canadians and is responsible for more deaths than breast cancer or prostate cancer. Stage IV colorectal cancer is incredibly deadly, with a five-year survival rate of only 12 per cent.

“Pomerleau has had a long-standing collaboration with the MUHC that began with building the MUHC Research Institute and then evolved into a philanthropic affiliation. Like the MUHC, we value innovation, transformation and excellence and aspire to have a positive impact on the lives of the people we serve. We are proud to continue our partnership and support the kind of life-changing research that will save and improve countless lives.”



Pierre Pomerleau, President & CEO, Pomerleau

Using liquid biopsy techniques, Drs. Metrakos and Lazaris, with their team will help separate DNA, RNA, proteins and other constituent parts of the blood, to identify the ones associated with a patient’s cancer. Artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to identify patterns and insights into the data gathered from each patient’s blood sample. These patterns will then be used to create a test that will predict outcomes, providing a critical key to personalized treatment and improved survival.

“Our goal is to understand each individual’s cancer so we can provide precise and personalized treatment. Having support from Quebec industry means we can make these treatments a reality.”



Dr. Peter Metrakos, Cancer Research Program Lead, RI-MUHC

Quebec continues to be a leader in the field of artificial intelligence applied in health care and Dr. Metrakos’ work will drive innovation for years to come. With over 26,000 Canadians diagnosed with colorectal cancers each year, this project has the potential to affect millions of lives, from the patients going through cancer treatment to their families, friends, and colleagues.

“Pomerleau’s donation enables research done here in Quebec to impact patients and their families right across the country. We are grateful to be collaborating with a respected, forward-thinking company and for their confidence in medical innovations like this one.”

Julie Quenneville, President & CEO, MUHC Foundation

MEDTEQ+, funded by the Ministère de l’Économie et de l’Innovation, is providing matching funds for industry investment and donations. This process enables donor funds to leverage their philanthropic support and impact.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. www.muhcfoundation.com

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada’s leading construction companies and a pioneer in sustainable buildings. It specializes in the building, infrastructure, civil engineering, and renewable energy sectors. The company also excels in virtual design and construction (VDC). Founded close to 60 years ago, the company employs up to 4,000 people at its nine regional offices and more than 150 worksites across the country. In 2020, Pomerleau was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. For more details about Pomerleau, visit www.pomerleau.ca.

Media Contacts:

Tarah Schwartz

Director, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

Tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

Juliette Boissinot

Communications Team Leader

Pomerleau

Juliette.Boissinot@pomerleau.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/787cb299-f7bc-4fff-9239-cadd5f491a22