Eos Energy Enterprises Appoints Melissa Berube as General Counsel and David Leligdon as Senior Vice President of Projects

EDISON, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-powered energy storage systems, today announced the appointment of Melissa Berube as General Counsel and David Leligdon as Senior Vice President, Projects, effective immediately. Berube will oversee all legal, compliance and governance functions across the organization and Leligdon will lead the design, execution, commissioning and servicing of customer projects globally.



“We are pleased to welcome Melissa and David to the Eos family at this critical and exciting time for our business,” said Joe Mastrangelo, CEO of Eos. “They both have the track record and experience to navigate the complexities of our industry, while also exuding the drive and commitment to make a significant impact on our future growth.”

Berube began her legal career as a corporate attorney at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, in Portland, Oregon before moving in-house to Erickson Incorporated, a global helicopter aerial services provider and manufacturing company, where she advanced to General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Legal & People. In this role, she provided guidance on a wide range of corporate legal matters, including commercial contracts, corporate financing and acquisition-related transactions, board relations and governance, compliance, litigation management, labor and employment.

“I look forward to contributing to the Eos team and applying my decade of experience in the legal field to a new challenge with a transformational company,” Berube said. “I’m excited to work with a world-class team and use my knowledge to help position the company for continued long-term success.”

Leligdon has over 25 years of industry experience with Black & Veatch, where he held a number of successive leadership roles. Leligdon brings extensive international experience having worked as a Vice President & Regional Director in several regions, most notably in South Africa. As Senior VP and Global Director in the Renewable Energy business line, he was responsible for the execution of solar, wind and battery projects. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Director of the Distributed Infrastructure Maintenance Services where he was responsible for establishing the strategic direction and go-to-market plan for the infrastructure service and support sector.

“Eos has the vision, expertise and technology to accelerate the shift to renewable energy,” Leligdon said. “I am excited to help Eos move the needle by collaborating with our global customer base to supply energy storage systems that will power the communities of tomorrow.”

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth® aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable — and manufactured in the U.S. — it's the core of our innovative systems that today provide utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about: the future financial performance of Eos; Eos’s plans for expansion and acquisitions; and changes in Eos's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the parties' views as of any subsequent date, and Eos does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Eos; (2) the ability to maintain the listing of Eos’s shares of common stock on NASDAQ; (3) the ability of Eos’s business to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (4) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (5) the possibility that Eos may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (6) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Prospectus included as part of the Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed by Eos with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 10, 2020, Registration No.333-251243, including those under the heading "Risk Factors" therein, and other factors identified in Eos’s prior and future SEC filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.