Eos Enters Global Energy Dialogue at World Economic Forum 2026

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), an American energy company and the leading innovator in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS), today announced it will participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

As energy systems face mounting pressure from rising demand, grid constraints, and rapid industrial and digital growth, Eos enters the global conversation with proven technology and a manufacturing model built for scale. The Company’s participation underscores its role as a credible voice in advancing energy resilience, reliability, and security—at a time when delivering results matters most.

For more than a decade, Eos has developed energy storage systems designed for real-world deployment. Built on zinc-based chemistry and modular architecture, the Company’s technology prioritizes safety, flexibility, and durability—critical attributes as nations and industries work to strengthen infrastructure and support economic growth.

“Energy transformation today is about solutions that can be built, deployed, and scaled responsibly at speed,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer of Eos. “At Davos, we look forward to engaging with global leaders on how to reinforce energy infrastructure to meet today’s rising power demands while laying the foundation for long-term growth.”

Central to Eos’ approach is a manufacturing strategy designed for global replication. While based in the U.S., the Company’s production model can be replicated worldwide without placing undue strain on local resources such as water or power—supporting faster deployment and greater energy security across regions.

At the WEF Annual Meeting, Eos will focus on conversations about strengthening energy systems amid accelerating economic and technological change, bringing a perspective grounded in manufacturing discipline, operational experience, and scalable execution.

To request a meeting with Eos during the WEF Annual Meeting 2026, please contact media@eose.com.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company’s BESS features the innovative Znyth™ technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional lithium-ion technology. The Company’s BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours) and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .

