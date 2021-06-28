Former CEO of LG Fuel Cells and CTO of LG Display Joins SolarWindow to Lead Business Expansion

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW), developer of transparent LiquidElectricity™️ coatings and processes which generate electricity on plastics and glass, today announced the appointment of Dr. In Jae Chung who will lead development of SolarWindow products and new technologies as Global Director, Technology & Product Innovation. Dr. Chung served as Chief Executive Officer at LG Fuel Cell Systems, and previously as Chief Technology Officer at LG Display, a business unit reporting over $20 billion in annual sales and supported by more than 15,000 patents. Dr. Chung is a C-level multinational executive with 30 years of experience in intellectual property, new product development and manufacturing, sales and marketing, and commercial partnerships.



“SolarWindow has a disruptive technology which generates electricity on a variety of surfaces using the Company’s transparent LiquidElectricity™ coatings and processes. I believe these products mark a shift in the renewable energy landscape and look forward to driving advanced engineering, innovation, and new business opportunities at SolarWindow,” stated Dr. In Jae Chung, SolarWindow Global Director, Technology & Product Innovation.

“As a global multinational executive whose overseen new product development, productization, and commercial sales with 30,000-plus employees, Dr. Chung brings to SolarWindow decades of experience with technology innovation and fostering business alliances for co-development, manufacturing, and sales and marketing of new products. It’s my distinct honor to be the first to publicly welcome Dr. Chung to SolarWindow,” stated SolarWindow President, Mr. John Rhee.

In addition to incubating new technologies and business through organic sales growth and commercial collaborations, Dr. Chung is an accomplished engineer with deep technical know-how of renewable energy products and the formulation and commercial-scale application of complex chemistries on to glass and plastics. These skills directly align with the Company’s LiquidElectricity™ coatings and processes which generate clean electricity on glass and plastics, for application to building windows, automotive sunroofs, and more.

Dr. Chung has developed numerous business channels from inception to commercial success throughout his career, and is widely respected as an award-winning innovator. Notably, Dr. In Jae Chung developed the world’s first copper-based interconnect technology, the world’s first EEFL backlight technology, the LCD Display Mura Compensation Technology, the LED Arial Dimming Technology for Obtaining High Dynamic Range Contrast Ratio and the LCD Scanning Backlight Technology for Removing Motion Artifact.

Dr. Chung holds more than 160 patents to his name in the United States and Asia, with nearly 300 applications in-process. He has authored over 130 scientific journal articles and book chapters, and is recipient of numerous awards from the National Academy of Engineering (South Korea), Defense Industry Association (South Korea), and Society for Information Display for outstanding technical accomplishments.

Dr. In Jae Chung earned his PhD in Electronic Engineering from the University of South Australia, and MSc in Applied Physics from Korea University, and served as a Professor of Engineering at KyungHee University.

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; www.solarwindow.com) is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity™ coatings and processes which generate electricity on glass and plastics. When applied to otherwise ordinary glass, for example, these coatings generate electricity, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions.

The subject of over 90 granted and in-process trademark and patent filings, SolarWindow targets applications beyond conventional solar panels. The Company’s LiquidElectricity™ can generate electricity for architectural applications including building windows, facades, and rooftops. LiquidElectricity™ has wide-ranging utility, including automotive, commercial greenhouse, marine, and aerospace applications, and presents superior aesthetics for generating energy to enable faster financial breakeven.

The SolarWindow Promise: Engineer, design, and deliver LiquidElectricity™ products which reward customers with affordable clean energy for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable planet.

For additional information, please call Amit Singh at 1-800-213-0689 or visit: www.solarwindow.com.

To receive future press releases via email, please visit: http://solarwindow.com/join-our-email-list/.

Follow us on Twitter @solartechwindow, or follow us on Facebook.

To view the full HTML text of this release, please visit:

http://solarwindow.com/media/news-events/.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

SolarWindow investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through a variety of means, including our website (https://www.solarwindow.com/investors), through press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Twitter account (@solartechwindow), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SolarWindowTechnologies) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solar-window-technology/) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

No statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (the “company” or “SolarWindow Technologies”) believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “our goals,” “our mission,” “intend,” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse economic conditions, intense competition, lack of meaningful research results, entry of new competitors and products, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, inadequate capital, unexpected costs and operating deficits, increases in general and administrative costs, termination of contracts or agreements, technological obsolescence of the company’s products, technical problems with the company’s research and products, price increases for supplies and components, litigation and administrative proceedings involving the company, the possible acquisition of new businesses or technologies that result in operating losses or that do not perform as anticipated, unanticipated losses, the possible fluctuation and volatility of the company’s operating results, financial condition and stock price, losses incurred in litigating and settling cases, dilution in the company’s ownership of its business, adverse publicity and news coverage, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and research scientists, changes in interest rates, inflationary factors, and other specific risks. There can be no assurance that further research and development will validate and support the results of our preliminary research and studies. Further, there can be no assurance that the necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained or that SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. will be able to develop commercially viable products on the basis of its technologies. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company’s most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room maintained by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about operation of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e20cefe9-f1cd-4f23-a84d-bf142c8d3573

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.