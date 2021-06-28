Semcasting Adds HealthWise Data Insights into AudienceDesigner

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semcasting , creators of the patented IP, location and device-targeting Smart Zones® technology, today announced that HealthWise Data , intricate health insights, are now available to enrich first-party and third-party audiences in AudienceDesigner (ADS) , the self-service, end-to-end data identity (ID) resolution, audience design and attribution platform.



With this integration, data insights are now available within the ADS platform allowing healthcare, pharmaceutical and wellness brands to leverage HealthWise Data’s Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), proprietary Health & Wellness predictions, including health conscientiousness attitudes, lifestyles, financial considerations, and proprietary segmentation systems. This rich universe is engineered to create highly targeted audiences for better acquisition efforts or enrich first-party data to improve customer retention and cross sell initiatives.

The Semcasting ADS platform onboards marketers’ first-party and CRM data with significantly higher match rates, allowing same day or better time-to-market for advertisers on most major demand-side platforms. The solution’s third-party Audience Design workflow is seamlessly integrated into the audience building process. Starting with an onboarded CRM file or a third-party segment, users can design, enhance, filter or suppress to optimize their audiences with more than 8,600 demographic, behavioral or transactional attributes.

One of the key differentiators of the ADS and HealthWise Data integration is that the management of personal data has been designed to be in full compliance with the privacy standards of SOC2, HiTRUST and ad industry privacy standards. ADS onboarding never copies or retains client first party data, and it never creates a single ID for any consumer record. ADS employs a federated ID that is a unique identifier for each media platform and each campaign — making it impossible for the user’s ID to be misappropriated or reused.

“HealthWise Data provides healthcare firms with a more robust and holistic view of consumers resulting in better performance for acquisition and patient outreach campaigns. Using sophisticated machine learning, HealthWise Data crafted dozens of unique propensity scores focused on health and wellness attitudes and lifestyles across our universe of 246M US adults,” said Anne Smith, CEO & Founder of HealthWise Data. “Semcasting has a long history of providing data solutions to brands in the healthcare, life sciences and wellness industries, so we are excited to bring our data to those marketers within the Semcasting ADS platform. Brands can integrate our data with their own insights to design holistic, informed audiences at a faster speed than ever before.”

HealthWise Data provides insights on over 246 million US adults, which include hundreds of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) attributes, 50+ propensities focused on health conscientiousness, attitudes and lifestyles and two proprietary segmentation systems. This 360-degree view of the consumer allows companies to improve targeting and messaging for outreach campaigns, drive better analytical performance and improve patient outcomes.

The unique HealthWise Data insights that are now available within ADS include:

To address the marketing outreach requirements of healthcare providers and pharma companies, Semcasting built the Medical Healthcare Data Suite (MHD) to include healthcare providers and prescriptions data. Additionally, Semcasting adheres to IAB, DMA, GLBR and HIPAA privacy guidelines and is both HiTRUST and SOC2 Compliant.

“At Semcasting, our privacy-by-design methodology for the healthcare industry has helped marketers reach healthcare providers and patients at the point of care in unique and smart digital ways,” said Matthew Hedberg, VP, General Manager of Professional Services of Semcasting. “By adding HealthWise Data to our ADS platform we are empowering our customers to build even more highly targeted audiences in a privacy-safe manner.”

About Semcasting

Semcasting, a data-as-a-service provider, created the next-generation end-to-end audience design solution, AudienceDesigner (ADS), which includes omnichannel onboarding, audience design and attribution in one self-serve platform. Our three-time patented Smart Zones® IP Targeting platform onboards a wide array of consumer, business, mobile and internet site traffic to both online and offline locations. Smart Zones uniquely links all cross-device activity for targeted advertising and attribution with nearly 100% reach and unrivaled accuracy. Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts.

About HealthWise Data

HealthWise Data is a boutique data and analytics firm offering a universe of 246M US adults with 50+ predictions of their health & wellness and hundreds of Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) attributes. These non-HIPAA regulated propensities include health conscientiousness, healthy lifestyles/behaviors, food insecurity, the ability to identify and target caregivees/caregivers and more. Their unique data provides a robust 360-view of the consumer which drives better targeting and messaging for marketing/outreach efforts, enhances analytics and reporting insights, and improves overall ROI for healthcare organizations. HealthWise Data is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

