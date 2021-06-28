Verizon Visa® Card gives card holders even more with new travel and gift card rewards

English Spanish

Verizon Visa Card holders can already redeem rewards in the form of Verizon Dollars for purchases at Verizon and starting today, for things outside of Verizon, like gift cards from their favorite stores, flights, hotels and more.

It’s the only credit card that is eligible for the Auto Pay discount on their Verizon wireless bill. Card holders who enroll their card in Auto Pay not only get the best pricing available on Verizon Unlimited plans, but also earn 2% in Verizon Dollars for each wireless bill payment.

With travel starting to open back up, now is the perfect time to take advantage of redeeming Verizon Dollars for airlines, hotels, and car rentals.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Visa® Card, issued by Synchrony, is the only credit card that lets customers earn Verizon Dollars, which can be redeemed for Verizon's best phones, 5G tech and even used to lower their monthly wireless bill. Now, those rewards get even better: card holders can redeem their rewards on even more of what they love, outside of Verizon— like gift cards from favorite brands, hotels, flights and car rentals. With travel starting to open back up, that summer trip couldn’t come at a better time.



Verizon Visa Card holders also get two free days of TravelPass annually and are never charged foreign transaction fees when spending abroad. So, when it’s time to go places, the TravelPass allows card holders to use domestic talk, text and data in more than 185 countries—on us. The perfect rewards for that long-awaited summer vacation!

Get the most out of your purchases with Verizon Visa Card

Use Verizon Visa Card everywhere it’s accepted to earn Verizon Dollars—rewards you can redeem for your favorite things at Verizon and now, other places too. The Verizon Visa Card lets you earn more rewards for everyday purchases, including 4% on grocery store purchases and filling up the car with gas, 3% on dining including takeout and delivery, 2% on Verizon purchases, and 1% on all other purchases where Visa credit cards are accepted. There are no limits on how much you can earn, and no expiration dates. The card comes with no annual or foreign transaction fees.

Get extras, perks and discounts with Verizon Up

As a Verizon Visa Card holder, you are automatically enrolled in the Verizon Up rewards program. Claim Monthly Rewards for Verizon Dollars, gift cards to popular brands, savings on tech, or a donation to those in need. Card holders now have a chance to claim exclusive Super Tickets with Verizon Up for even more concerts, celebrity events— you name it. All free in the My Verizon app.

Open a Verizon Visa Card and save on your wireless bill

New card holders can get up to $100 in credit applied to their wireless bill over the first 24 months—just by using their card to pay for their wireless bill every month. Must be a Verizon wireless Account Owner or Account Manager on an account with 10 lines or less to apply.



Additionally, Verizon Visa Card is the only credit card that is eligible for the Auto Pay discount on Verizon. First-time enrollees in Auto Pay can get up to $10/month per eligible account or line discount on their wireless bill, up to 10 lines max on select plans. And if they use their card to enroll, they'll also earn 2% in Verizon Dollars each month their bill is automatically paid. If they're already receiving the Auto Pay discount via ACH or debit card, they'll still benefit by switching their payment to the Verizon Visa Card. In addition to keeping their Auto Pay discount, they'll also earn 2% in Verizon Dollars for each automatic bill payment.



Customers can visit https://www.verizon.com/support/verizon-visa-card-rewards-legal/ to see full eligibility rules. Learn more about Verizon Dollars on our Verizon Visa® Card FAQs page. Click here to learn more about the Verizon Visa Card and apply.



Verizon Visa Card is partnering with industry leader cxLoyalty to launch this new loyalty platform for travel and gift card redemptions uniquely for Verizon Visa Card holders. cxLoyalty is a leading provider of loyalty technology services with rewards content while using data and analytics to personalize, optimize and deliver a world-class customer experience.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

