CORRECTION: Pro-Competitive CN-KCS Combination Gains Even More Support From Key Stakeholders

Customers, suppliers, elected officials and other stakeholders sent nearly 200 additional letters underscoring benefits of CN and KCS combination, bringing total to well over 1,650



Congressman Sam Graves (R-MO) along with top elected leaders in Louisiana file letters in support of CN-KCS voting trust

MONTREAL and KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Canadian National Railway CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI), please note a typo has been inserted in the headline. The corrected release follows:

CN (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that their combination continues to gain support, with letters from customers, suppliers, elected officials and other stakeholders being filed with the Surface Transportation Board (“STB”) in favor of the companies’ pro-competitive combination.

Nearly 200 additional letters have been sent to CN and KCS and filed with the STB, bringing the total number of letters received to well over 1,650. Importantly, all of the letters being filed today support the companies’ request that the STB approve the proposed voting trust agreement. This agreement underpins the pro-competitive CN-KCS combination, which will create a true USMCA railroad and will provide numerous new connections and service options for customers, establishing a seamless single-line service to expand North American trade and power economic prosperity.

The plain vanilla voting trust, which is identical to the CP trust approved for use by the STB, is an integral component of the CN-KCS combination. It prevents premature control of KCS, allows KCS to maintain independence and protects KCS’ financial health during the STB’s review of the ultimate combination of CN and KCS. It also enables KCS shareholders to realize the full value of their shares without the delay related to this review. Additionally, CN has committed to divesting the sole area of overlap between the CN and KCS networks – KCS’ 70-mile line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge – thereby making the combination a true end-to-end transaction, and has agreed to preserve existing route options by keeping gateways open on commercially reasonable terms.

The proposed CN-KCS combination represents a pro-competitive solution that offers unparalleled opportunities for customers, employees, shareholders, the environment and the North American economy.

One of the nearly 200 additional letters filed today is from Congressman Sam Graves, the Ranking Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Representative Graves “urge[s] approval of the voting trust” and notes that the “CN/KCS trust should meet the unlawful control test, and also meet the public interest financial test.” He also observes that “KCS is well-established and well respected within the Kansas City area and merging with CN will create new opportunities for trade and economic growth in the metro area and beyond. From a national and international perspective, the CN/KCS merger has the potential to improve commerce and access to markets by creating a single railroad that will streamline the movement of goods among Canada, the United States, and Mexico.”

Additional stakeholders from CN and KCS’ networks, including Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome of Baton Rouge, the Board and executives of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, and the Port of New Orleans, continue to write letters underscoring the significant benefits available through the combination. Highlights of these letters include:

“This combination would serve Baton Rouge, Louisiana well by expanding the collective reach of both railroads and bringing new, sustainable transportation solutions to businesses in Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.” – Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome

“CN has operated in the U.S. for more than 100 years and is committed to being a strong local partner in every[] community where it operates. We look forward to the opportunity to expand access to passenger service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans by partnering with CN.” – John Spain, EVP, Baton Rouge Area Foundation

Lastly, today’s filing includes four letters of support from three local unions affiliated with Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (“BLET”), which collectively represent more than 1,700 engineers working on CN’s United States rail operating subsidiaries and approximately 200 engineers working on KCS.

CN and KCS look forward to further comment and engagement from their stakeholders during the STB’s official public comment period, which will be open until the end of the day today, June 28, 2021, as they work towards gaining approval of their voting trust and completing their combination.

A full copy of CN’s letter filed with the STB appears below:

Applicants Canadian National Railway Company (“CN”) and Kansas City Southern (“KCS”) respectfully submit the enclosed 186 letters from stakeholders relating to CN’s and KCS’s proposed combination. All of the letters in today’s filing express support for the approval of the voting trust. This filing brings the total number of support letters filed to well over 1,650. 940 of these letters explicitly support the proposed CN-KCS voting trust. These letters come from customers in Canada, Mexico and the United States, suppliers from every side of the rail industry, many of the largest ports in North America, trade associations, local chambers of commerce, dozens of mayors and city administrators, numerous state legislators, 2 governors, and 11 members of Congress.



Each of the 186 letters filed today voice their unequivocal support for CN’s proposed voting trust, of which 105 also back the CN-KCS combination itself. They include a letter from the Honorable Sam Graves, the representative from Missouri’s Sixth District and Ranking Member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Representative Graves “urge[s] approval of the voting trust” and notes that the “CN/KCS trust should meet the unlawful control test, and also meet the public interest financial test.” He also observes that “KCS is well-established and well respected within the Kansas City area and merging with CN will create new opportunities for trade and economic growth in the metro area and beyond. From a national and international perspective, the CN/KCS merger has the potential to improve commerce and access to markets by creating a single railroad that will streamline the movement of goods among Canada, the United States, and Mexico.”

Ranking Member Graves is joined by several other members of the Missouri and Kansas delegations, including Governor Mike Parson of Missouri, Congressman Emmanuel Cleaver, and Congresswoman Sharice Davids. Joining in support as well are numerous Kansas and Missouri civic organizations and leaders. The Kansas and Missouri delegations are joined by Congressman Cuellar of Texas and Congressman Kelly of Mississippi.

Support also comes from Louisiana. Applicants are pleased to enjoy the backing of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome of Baton Rouge, who writes that the proposed combination “would serve Baton Rouge, Louisiana well by expanding the collective reach of both railroads and bringing new, sustainable transportation solutions to businesses in Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish.” The board and executives of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation likewise write in support of the merger and voting trust, describing CN as “integral” to the transportation system of the region, and critical in connecting their businesses to markets around the World. They welcome the merger, which they say will further allow industry to move traffic from truck to rail and in so doing reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These letters join a dozen others supporting the merger which Applicants have already filed from Louisiana, including Governor Edwards and the Port of New Orleans.

The various elected officials, civic leaders, and economic development groups are joined by numerous other shippers and customers throughout Mexico, U.S. and Canada. Olin Corporation, a chemicals producer which ships more than 47,000 rail cars on both CN and KCS from its 10 North America locations, writes to express its belief that a CN-KCS merger will help Olin to “support and potentially grow its business” and to praise CN’s commitment to developing measures to enhance competition.

Other supporters also eagerly welcome the opportunity to move truck traffic to the new joint CN-KCS rail network. One such company is Atlantic Track and Turnout Co., a supplier to the rail industry as well as a customer that relies upon fast and economical service from CN in order to ship their products all across North America. This reliance has only continued to grow as the economy has reopened and truck freight has become “very expensive and increasingly unreliable.” They write that the CN-KCS combination would create a railroad network that is “faster, safer, and more economical,” which will allow them to shift more of their shipping to rail where the company currently relies on trucks to move freight from their facility in Memphis.

Entities from the agriculture industry join to express their support for the trust as well as the benefits the proposed merger would bring to their business. One such supporter is Ray-Carroll County Grain Growers, a long-time customer which depends on KCS for service at five of its locations where it provides a broad range of services to farmers and other members. Another, poultry producer Raeford Farms of Louisiana, looks forward to expanded market access and a more diversified feed market so that weather conditions in their immediate region don’t have the potential to pose a significant threat of disruption to their business.

CN and KCS are also pleased to enjoy support for the proposed voting trust from numerous labor organizations, including letters filed earlier this week from multiple chapters of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers and Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (“BLET”). Today’s filing includes support from 4 local unions affiliated with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (“BLET”), who collectively represent over 1700 engineers working on CN’s United States affiliates and approximately 200 engineers working on KCS. These letters encourage approval of the voting trust, and note that the trust “demonstrates clearly the stakeholder-focused approach to business that Canadian National has demonstrated” in its relationship with these labor organizations.

CN and KCS are pleased that so many stakeholders recognize that the trust proposed by CN and KCS, which is identical to the CP trust approved by the STB, meets the test for approval because it: (a) prevents premature control of KCS; (b) allows KCS to maintain independence during the STB’s review of the ultimate combination of CN and KCS; and (c) protects KCS’ financial health during this period. It also enables KCS shareholders to realize the full value of their shares prior to the STB’s subsequent review of the merits of the proposed combination.

Indeed, as the Board may be aware, former STB Commissioner and Vice-Chairman, William Clyburn, Jr., wrote in an Railway Age op-ed dated June 8, 2021 that he believes the CN voting trust addresses “unlawful control” and the “public interest” standard under the new rules, and that as such, the voting trust should be approved. Likewise, in an op-ed published by Railway Age on June 22, Dr. William Huneke, the former Director of the Office of Economics and Chief Economist at STB expressed his support for the voting trust in large part because approval of the trust is the only means by which shippers will enjoy the benefits of CN’s open gateways commitment, which he describes as a “big deal.” He believes that this commitment, which will only be implemented through consideration and approval of the merger itself, “ensures that shippers who today enjoy competitive joint line routings with either CN or KCS will continue to have those routings available to them in a post CN/KCS merger environment, even if a merged CN/KCS could handle the entire movement via a single-line routing”.

CN and KCS appreciate the overwhelming support that Board Member Clyburn, Dr. Huneke, and the many, many other customers and stakeholders have expressed during the STB’s voting trust comment period. CN and KCS will continue to engage with industry stakeholders about the proposed CN-KCS combination and the tremendous public interest benefits it will bring by creating the premier railway for the 21st century with a single network across Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

