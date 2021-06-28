Stingray Highlights Home-Grown Talent Across its Platforms for Canada Day

English French

MONTREAL, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a proudly Canadian music, media, and technology company, is thrilled to offer unrivaled special Canada Day programming. On July 1, listeners and viewers will be able to enjoy the best Canadian content on Stingray Music's audio TV channels and app, music video channels, Qello Concerts by Stingray, and Stingray radio stations from coast to coast. Every channel highlights top homegrown talent to accompany Canadians as they partake in festivities across the country however they choose to celebrate.

With over 200 music channels devoted to Canadian music, Stingray delivers the most in-depth selection of music from the regions, cultures, and eras that define our home and native land. The Stingray Music app offers a selection of channels specially curated for Canada Day, including Greatest Canadian Hits, Hot Country Canada, Canada Day Party!, Lights on Canada Day, Maritime Fiddlers, and Indigenous Music: Canada. On July 1, Stingray Music audio TV channels Classic Rock, Hit List, Hot Country, Alternative, Hip-Hop/R&B, Rock, Dance Clubbin’, Le Palmarès, and Franco Pop will also feature non-stop Canadian artists.

Stingray music video channels will also broadcast all-day special programming to fire up any Canada Day party. Stingray Retro will present Canada Day Flashback featuring Canadian hits from the ‘80s, ‘90s, and Top 50 Canadian Hits of All Time to count down the best all-time Canadian songs of the past decades. Stingray Loud will present Canada Rocks!, to party with the loudest rockers from the Great White North. And, Stingray Country will offer Homeground Country to have country fans celebrate True North’s biggest country music hits and hottest artists.

Radio listeners can also tune in to The Top 100 Canadian Songs of All-Time, hosted by Stu Jeffries and special guests Mike Reno and Paul Dean of Loverboy for a full day of the biggest songs in Canadian music history. They will share some great stories about life on the road, the fans, and the artists they toured with in their 40 years of being one of Canada's most successful rock bands.

In addition, Qello Concerts by Stingray presents the Celebrating Canadian Artists Collection featuring concerts and documentaries from Canadian icons such as Michael Bublé, Tragically Hip, Bryan Adams, Rush, Shania Twain, Avril Lavigne, Sarah McLachlan, The Weeknd, Celine Dion, Diana Krall, B.T.O, Great Big Sea and many more.



About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.



