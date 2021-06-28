Excelitas Technologies Announces Agreement to Acquire PCO AG

WALTHAM, Mass., June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas Technologies Corp ., a global industrial technology leader delivering innovative products and custom photonic solutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PCO AG, based in Kelheim, Germany. A privately held company, PCO is a market-leading designer, developer and manufacturer of high-end scientific CMOS cameras for both biomedical and high-speed industrial imaging applications. Excelitas will acquire 100 percent of PCO AG shares from founder, Dr. Emil Ott.



“We are delighted to have PCO join the Excelitas organization,” said Michael Ersoni, Excelitas Executive Vice President, Commercial SBU. “PCO is a pioneer and foundational developer of the scientific CMOS camera technology. Combining their superior imaging products and capabilities into Excelitas’ expanding portfolio of sensing, illumination, and optical products will enable us to leverage our product breadth and application knowledge to provide deeper end-to-end customer solutions across the life science and industrial markets.”

Dr. Emil Ott, founder of PCO, added, “We are very excited to join the Excelitas family, whose infrastructure and global presence will expand the reach and capabilities of our own high-performance cameras to grow in this expanding global market.”

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed and are pending customary regulatory clearances and approvals. PCO is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions by Excelitas Technologies since its founding in 2010 and is the fourth such acquisition since Excelitas was purchased by AEA Investors in December 2017.

For more information on Excelitas Technologies, visit www.excelitas.com

About PCO

PCO was founded in 1987 by imaging pioneer Dr. Emil Ott with the introduction of their first image-intensified cameras based upon proprietary advanced core technologies which greatly surpassed the performance standards of the day. Today, PCO provides a wide range of scientific CMOS, CCD and high-speed cameras for use in life science, physical science, automotive testing and industrial applications. With their headquarters in Kelheim Germany, PCO is very well positioned to grow in high-end markets with cutting-edge technology based on more than 100 highly qualified employees. PCO is also maintaining facilities in Singapore, China, Canada and the United States. Visit www.pco.de for more information.

About Excelitas Technologies

Excelitas Technologies® Corp. is a leading Industrial Technology firm focused on delivering innovative, high-performance, market-driven Photonics solutions to meet the lighting, optronics, detection and optical technology needs of our OEM customers. Serving a vast array of applications across biomedical, scientific, safety, security, consumer products, semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, defense and aerospace sectors, Excelitas stands committed to enabling our customers’ success in their end-markets. Our team consists of 7,000 professionals working across North America, Europe and Asia, to serve customers worldwide. Connect with Excelitas on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter . Visit www.excelitas.com for more information.

Excelitas® is a registered trademark of Excelitas Technologies Corp. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



Media Contacts:

Scott Orr

Senior Director of Global Marketing - Commercial

scott.orr@excelitas.com

+1 (781) 996-5925

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On Behalf of Excelitas Technologies Corp.

SVM Public Relations

excelitas@svmmarcom.com

+1 (401) 490-9700

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8653ab3-11d9-4a30-80ff-efd0d53f8859