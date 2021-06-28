Winnebago Celebrates National Parks through #SupportYourParks Campaign

FOREST CITY, Iowa, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Winnebago announced the launch of the #SupportYourParks campaign, a continuation of last year’s award-winning “On the Road Again” campaign, to support the National Park Foundation (NPF) . The #SupportYourParks campaign builds on Winnebago’s partnership with NPF, which aims to strengthen people’s connections to national parks and increase outdoor equity through hands-on learning and career opportunities in parks.



For a limited time through Aug. 31, 2021, Winnebago is giving away 100 America the Beautiful annual passes to the national parks, which are valid between September 2021 through September 2022. In addition, one lucky winner will receive the grand prize—an extraordinary experience in a Winnebago Class A motorhome, valid for the 2022 calendar year. #SupportYourParks aims to ignite an appreciation for the national parks’ beauty and rich history, instill a commitment to protecting them for future generations and inspire responsible travel to these treasured places. At the heart of this effort is a drive to support NPF’s work and mission.

To achieve these goals, Winnebago has created a video for #SupportYourParks featuring musician Chris Koza singing a powerful and folksy version of the Willie Nelson classic, “On the Road Again” against the backdrop of some of our beloved national parks. People who follow Winnebago on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, like the #SupportYourParks post, and tag a friend will be automatically entered to win one of the park-themed prizes. In addition, for every share of this video via these sites and YouTube now until Aug. 31, 2021, Winnebago will donate $1 to the National Park Foundation, up to $25,000.

The #SupportYourParks campaign builds on last year’s efforts to join together in celebration of national parks. The 2020 “On the Road Again” campaign called on the community to sing along to Willie Nelson’s beloved song and use social media to share memories of past road trips and inspire optimism and excitement for future travel and outdoor experiences. The campaign garnered numerous accolades. It won the American Advertising Federation’s prestigious national ADDY award for best online/interactive campaign; Digiday’s “Best User-Generated Content” and “Most Engaged Brand Community” awards; and Shorty’s “Best in Automotive Industry” award.

“After a year of shut-downs, isolation and quarantines, people are more eager than ever to hit the open road,” said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “Adventurers love America’s national parks, and there’s no better way to visit them than in a Winnebago. Through this campaign, we are not only joining together to support the National Park Foundation, but also to inspire people to care for our parks, so future generations can build lasting memories in these cherished places.”

This year, as part of the partnership with NPF, Winnebago Industries and the Winnebago Industries Foundation are supporting service corps programs , which provide young people, ages 18-35, with hands-on work experience in America’s national parks. Participants learn new construction and preservation skills, while providing parks with critical infrastructure improvements. Service corps programs facilitate connections to the parks and provide on-the-job training.

“The #SupportYourParks campaign is a wonderful way to sing the parks’ praises for providing places for healing, reflection, and adventures for all during the pandemic and beyond,” said National Park Foundation Senior Vice President for Corporate Partnerships Stefanie Mathew. “We are excited to continue our work with Winnebago to create more opportunities for diverse leaders to experience careers in the outdoors through programs such as service corps.”

In addition, the Winnebago Industries Foundation has supported NPF’s Open OutDoors for Kids program, which offers interactive learning opportunities for students to experience the beauty, history, and culture of our parks through field trips and educational resources.

For more information about Winnebago’s #SupportYourParks campaign, visit Winnebago.com/owners/support-your-parks.

*America the Beautiful – The National Parks and Federal Recreation Lands Pass



About Winnebago

Winnebago motorhomes, travel trailers and fifth wheel products are manufactured at dedicated facilities in Iowa and Indiana. The leading Winnebago brand of products is the most recognizable name in the industry. Winnebago is a part of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar, and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net. The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in need, and support employee volunteers to build strong communities where we work, live, and explore. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at https://www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility/community

About the National Park Foundation

The National Park Foundation works to protect wildlife and park lands, preserve history and culture, educate and engage youth, and connect people everywhere to the wonder of the parks. We do it in collaboration with the National Park Service, the park partner community and with the generous support of donors, without whom our work would not be possible. For more information visit www.nationalparks.org.

About Chris Koza

Chris Koza is a composer and performer based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Both solo and with his band Rogue Valley, he has supported and shared the stage with artists such as Brandi Carlile, Ingrid Michaelson, The Jayhawks, Neko Case, Kathleen Edwards, Dan Wilson, Stephen Kellogg, This is the Kit, and Tift Merrit, among others. The music Chris produces is rooted in Americana but heeds its own spirit. Born out of folk, country, storytelling, and rock ’n roll, Chris both honors and builds on Americana traditions by incorporating a unique pop-music sensibility, subtle synthesizers, rich harmonies, and imaginative production choices. Learn more about Chris at https://chriskoza.com/home.

Contact:

Sam Jefson

sjefson@winnebagoind.com

641-425-7752