Statement re Grant of NHS Accreditation for DXS ExpertCare

Grant of NHS Accreditation for DXS ExpertCare

DXS International plc ("DXS", the "Company"), the AQSE quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, is delighted to announce the grant of NHS Digital certification, for DXS ExpertCare, its ground-breaking digital hypertension medicines optimisation solution.

An open listing on the GP IT Futures online Digital Buying Catalogue gives GP practices, Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), or any other NHS primary health systems in the UK the opportunity to buy rapidly evolving digital e-health tools and services that are centrally funded.

The NHS regards the GP IT Futures programme as a critical enabler for taking primary care towards the requirements set out in the NHS Long Term Plan, the five-year framework for GP contract reform and the Digital, Data and Technology Vision. It replaces the contractual framework GP System of Choice (GPSoC) to supply IT systems and services to GP practices and associated organisations in England. It is also the first framework from the new Digital Care Services model.

DXS ExpertCare represents an important breakthrough in primary care hypertension management and reduces the risk of avoidable medicines-related consequences. Two-thirds of people with multimorbidity are hypertensive and treating them is often complicated. Different conditions and treatments may interact in complicated ways and cause negative impacts. ExpertCare employs complex medicines optimisation algorithms with the goal of mitigating prescribing complexity. It automatically provides just-in-time prescribing advice to clinicians and healthcare workers aimed at controlling the patient’s blood pressure to an appropriate target.

The algorithm driving the solution uses a matrix pattern recognition approach so that the program can calculate the optimum drug regimen for any combination of comorbid diseases. It then compares this with the patient’s current medication and recommends a sequence of drug changes to achieve concordance with all Best Evidence Medicine (BEM) guidelines that apply to an individual patient.

The ExpertCare solution, that also has CE Class A medical device certification, is currently being piloted in general practices across the UK in preparation for commercial release.

David Immelman, Chief Executive of DXS said:

“We are hugely proud of gaining NHS GP IT Future accreditation for DXS ExpertCare. This solution is a world-first that we believe has international scalability. Worldwide hypertension is a massive public health problem that claims millions of lives and drives health care costs. In England alone, a reduction in avoidable medicines-related admissions could save the NHS nearly two million hospital bed days and up to £530 million per year.

DXS ExpertCare has an important role to play in making this possible and should be in the hands of every primary care clinician in the country. Attaining NHS Digital certification is an important step in this direction”.



Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.