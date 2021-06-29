Everything Blockchain Expands Social Media Presence

Fleming Island, Florida, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced software development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced today that it has launched its new corporate website at www.everythingblockchain.io .

Since its recent commitment with RedChip Companies a month ago as its Investor Relations firm, the Company has committed its resources of personnel, time, and money to develop and introduce its business to the markets and media.

Eric Jaffe, the Company’s CEO stated, “Since April 2020 we have been silently building a juggernaut business where we have recently demonstrated the violent and tremendous growth in this sector of business, of which we have taken advantage of. We have been the best well-kept secret in the market and blockchain industry. Our measured growth was planned and orchestrated in order for us to build the platform and infrastructure needed to handle the success we are destined for. This has been achieved!”

With the expansion of information available for investors and shareholders, the corporate website further explains our business strategy that has generated our massive growth in revenue with projections now at $14 million for the year ending January 31, 2022. In addition to the adaptation and compounding of revenue experienced by Everything Blockchain, the website defines our project centric activities with definable starts and completion along with our developments and acquisitions of blockchain technologies that will provide sustainable and long term recurring revenue.

Cedric Harris, the Company’s Chief Research Officer (CRO) stated, “Everything Blockchain will be at the forefront of innovative and patented processes that will be far reaching across all elements of the Blockchain. Our QueryChainTM Blockchain is the first truly green Blockchain platform based on its patented and patent pending distributed architecture reducing high energy demands. I encourage everyone to review our website in order to get a better understanding of where we are at and where we are going.”

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a development, architecture, and software designer of Blockchain that also provides consulting and services specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.