EBZT Announces Sports Edge AI Development for Polymarket Sports Prediction Markets

Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) (“EBZT” or the “Company”), a public AI development lab, today announced Sports Edge AI, a new in-house trading system that uses artificial intelligence to look for pricing edges in sports prediction markets, mainly on Polymarket. By moving into this fast-growing area with a dedicated AI product, EBZT believes it is targeting a niche that is still largely overlooked by larger public companies and giving investors a way to gain public market exposure to sports prediction markets through a traditional stock.

Sports prediction markets let people trade on the outcomes of games, fights, and player performance, with each contract priced to reflect the market’s implied odds. Those prices move in real time as injuries, lineups, and other news come out. EBZT sees these markets as a new, data-driven trading arena where AI can constantly scan the odds, compare them to its own models, and look for situations where the numbers may be mispriced.

Sports Edge AI is designed as an automated research and trading system. It continuously pulls in live odds from sports prediction markets, compares those prices to probability estimates from EBZT’s internal models, and highlights cases where there is a meaningful gap between the two. When those gaps meet predefined criteria, the system generates a trading signal that can be used to open, close, or adjust positions using EBZT’s capital.

The Company believes sports prediction markets are a strong fit for its AI work because they are still early and largely overlooked by bigger players. On venues like Polymarket, many prices are driven by retail flow and fast-moving headlines, while most large trading firms and sportsbooks are not yet active in size. EBZT believes this creates a young, inefficient market where odds can drift away from fair value more often than in mature markets.

The Company has also seen early interest from potential investors and partners who are specifically focused on the mix of AI, sports, and prediction markets. As part of building the Sports Edge AI brand, EBZT is exploring a collaboration with a tier-1 UFC fighter to act as a public face for the project and help connect it to mainstream sports fans. The current concept is for the fighter to be featured in Sports Edge AI branding and campaign content tied to prediction markets and combat sports.

This project is part of EBZT’s broader plan to build a suite of AI-driven tools for digital markets. CloverMint, the Company’s first project, is being built as a platform to help move stablecoin balances into income strategies within clear risk limits. Sports Edge AI is the second lane in that plan, using AI and market data to trade sports prediction markets like Polymarket. Together, these projects are intended to give EBZT shareholders a single public vehicle with exposure to multiple AI-driven products in digital asset and prediction markets.

