Everything Blockchain Launches AI Event Trading Desk for Polymarket Prediction Markets

Jacksonville, FL, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT), a public AI development lab for digital asset markets, today announced the launch of an AI Event Trading Desk that uses company capital to price and trade prediction markets on Polymarket. The desk is built to turn mispriced odds on real world events, including elections, inflation reports, and major crypto decisions, into a new profit engine for EBZT. Management intends for this division to grow into a high upside trading arm that can generate its own cash flow and give the company a way to make money even when stock and digital asset markets are flat or choppy.

In a high inflation environment where cash keeps losing value, many smaller traders are stuck between dead markets and violent swings. Everything Blockchain is hunting for upside in a corner of the market that big firms still mostly ignore, prediction markets where money flows into simple yes or no questions about real world events like elections, inflation numbers and major decisions that can move sentiment. With few professional players setting lines, odds can move fast and drift far from the real numbers. The AI Event Trading Desk is built to attack that gap, using EBZT models to go after bad lines and try to turn that edge into trading profit on the company balance sheet.

In live trading on Polymarket over the past several months, some strategies run by the AI Event Trading Desk have produced annualized returns of up to 250 percent on company capital while staying tightly hedged. The desk does this by treating each market as a math problem instead of a gamble. It runs its own options style model on each event to set fair odds, then hunts for markets where the posted odds are off. When it sees a gap, it builds hedged positions on both sides of the outcome and looks to capture the spread in the odds instead of betting on one simple direction.

“The AI Event Trading Desk lets us test our models with company capital in markets that most large firms still ignore. If the edge we are seeing holds up at larger size, we plan to scale it carefully and explore ways to turn our event data and tools into products for institutional partners over time.” said Gleb Zemskiy, Chief Investment Officer at Everything Blockchain.

For long term investors, management sees the AI Event Trading Desk as a business the company can scale over time. If performance continues to hold up, the desk can become a dedicated unit that adds its own trading revenue and builds a set of event driven strategies that EBZT can later sell or license to larger funds, trading firms and online platforms. Shareholders do not need to trade these markets themselves. Their upside comes from owning EBZT stock as the company works to turn this desk into a durable source of cash flow.





