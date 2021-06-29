vTv Therapeutics to Participate at the 6th World Psoriasis & Psoriatic Arthritis Conference with Poster Presentation on HPP737

HIGH POINT, N.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes and psoriasis, today announced that it will be presenting data from the clinical development of HPP737 as a treatment for psoriasis in a poster presentation at the 6th World Psoriasis & Psoriatic Arthritis Conference held virtually June 30 – July 3, 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden.



Poster Details:

Poster Title : Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics of the Phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) Inhibitor HPP737 Following Single-dose Oral Administration in Healthy Subjects

About HPP737

HPP737 is a novel, potent, orally administered PDE4 inhibitor discovered by vTv Therapeutics. PDE4 is a validated therapeutic target for the treatment of a variety of disorders including psoriasis. In the phase 1 single ascending dose study presented here and a subsequent multiple-ascending dose study, HPP737 was well tolerated, with little or no gastrointestinal adverse events, such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, across the range of doses tested. HPP737 has evidence supporting target engagement from an ex vivo LPS stimulation TNF-alpha production assay and has demonstrated very potent activity in the Th17 skin resident immune cell activation (sRICA) assay, in which HPP737 was 10-100 fold more potent than apremilast in inhibiting the generation of cytokines/chemokines, depending upon the analyte. HPP737 is currently being tested in an on-going multiple ascending dose phase 1 study that is expected to complete during the third quarter.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D) and psoriasis. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), renal disease, and primary mitochondrial myopathy.

