BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Blockchain Intelligence Group Hires Former US Treasury AML and Compliance Expert

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG'' or the "Company") ( CSE: BIGG , OTC: BBKCF , WKN: A2PS9W ), owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) ("BIG"), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring, and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce the hire of Michael Fasanello, an AML and Global Sanctions subject matter expert (SME) from PNC Bank. Fasanello’s expertise will enhance BIG’s services and products for VASPs, financial institutions, and law enforcement agencies of all sizes. Mr. Fasanello holds a law degree in civil and criminal litigation.



“Global financial institutions are in a high-stakes game as they eye mass adoption of cryptocurrency. BIG gives confidence to businesses adopting cryptocurrency," said Lance Morginn, President, BIG. "Michael Fasanello brings to BIG an unparalleled combination of public and private AML and global regulatory expertise to help guide BIG’s growth and create additional value for our clients around the world. Michael’s role demonstrates our commitment to growing BIG and further enhancing our product and service offering."

At BIG, Fasanello will advise executive management on issues surrounding cryptocurrencies as the global markets and regulations evolve, lead insight on regulatory issues relating to cryptocurrencies, support new development of BIG’s Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator course (CCI), as well as lead training for public and private entities around the world.

Fasanello joins BIG from stints at the US Department of Treasury, PNC Bank, and First National Bank. At PNC, Fasanello was the Assistant Vice President of Anti-Money Laundering and Global Sanctions. Fasanello is an experienced compliance professional with over a decade of experience in the public and private sectors. He specializes in Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF), global sanctions, and illicit finance, focusing on digital assets and blockchain intelligence space.

Fasanello served in various roles in the US Justice and Treasury Departments. During his work with FinCen, he advised the Office of Regulatory Policy in developing and interpreting federal regulations under the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA). Before that, Michael handled Global Economic Sanctions and embargo cases for the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The Company also reports that Robert Whitaker will be stepping down as COO to pursue new challenges in his professional career and within the cryptocurrency space. Mr. Whitaker’s last day is July 2, 2021.

Mr. Fasanello will take over a majority of Whitaker’s scope and responsibilities related to investigations, training, products, and services. William (Bill) J. Callahan III, previously announced, is taking over operational responsibilities.

“On behalf of the Board of BIGG, I would like to express our deep thanks and appreciation for Robert’s years of enthusiastic service, leadership, and dedication to BIG,” said CEO Mark Binns. “We wish Robert all the best in his future endeavours.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) and Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ).

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators, and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a risk score for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

For more information and to register to BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com .

