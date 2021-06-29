Hillpointe, LLC Announces Promotion of Gabe Shibly to Chief Financial Officer

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillpointe, LLC, a fully integrated real estate development firm, today announces the promotion of Gabe Shibly to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Shibly, based in Hillpointe’s Winter Park office, leads the firm’s accounting, financial reporting, and human resource functions. During his tenure at Hillpointe, Mr. Shibly has contributed to the formation and operation of Hillpointe’s workforce housing funds totaling $170 million of equity and approximately $500 million in asset value.



“Gabe has been instrumental in furthering the development of an institutional grade accounting department at Hillpointe," noted Steven Campisi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Under Gabe’s leadership the firm has instituted new accounting software, developed robust internal accounting controls and onboarded key personnel within the accounting department."

In March 2020, Gabe joined Hillpointe as its Controller, coming from Orlando City Soccer Club (OCSC) where he held the same title. As Controller for OCSC, Gabe helped to successfully launch Florida’s only entirely privately funded, $150 million world-class soccer specific stadium and helped grow the organization to incorporate three professional soccer teams, a youth academy and two training facilities. Prior to OCSC, Gabe spent seven years in public accounting as an auditor focused primarily on clients within the Construction, Government Contracting, Manufacturing, Technology, Governmental, Non-profit, and Community Banking industries.

“I feel very fortunate to serve as Hillpointe’s CFO," added Mr. Shibly. "We have a wonderful team at Hillpointe, and it has been a privilege to contribute to the rapid growth of the firm."

Mr. Shibly is a licensed CPA, CGMA and holds a Masters in Accountancy and a Bachelors in Accounting from Stetson University.

About Hillpointe

Hillpointe, LLC is a fully integrated real estate development and investment management firm that boasts full in-house general contracting, materials procurement, asset management and capital markets capabilities. With corporate offices located in Winter Park, FL and Athens, GA, Hillpointe is led by Kelly Mahoney and Steven Campisi. Hillpointe’s principals have developed and acted as general contractor on over 4,000 units of housing representing over $500 million of asset value over the past two decades.

