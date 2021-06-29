Regarding the establishment of the subsidiary of Rokiškio sūris, AB

English Lithuanian

On June 29, 2021, the Board of AB Rokiškio sūris made a decision to establish a subsidiary UAB DairyHub.LT, which will be 100% owned by AB Rokiškio sūris. The authorized capital is formed by a monetary contribution. The estimated authorized capital is EUR 100 thousand.

The main goal of this company will be the preparation and sale of hard cheeses to the end consumer in various countries. A separate company is being set up to effectively manage the production and sales costs of hard cheese prepared for the final consumer and to create an efficient sales system.

AB Rokiškio sūris 100% owned companies - UAB Rokiškio pienas, UAB Rokiškio pieno gamyba, SIA Jekabpils piena kombinatas.

Dalius Trumpa

CEO

+370 458 55200