UNCF to Host South Florida “A Mind Is…” Lecture Series

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the past 77 years, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has helped more than half a million students earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF also actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education. In South Florida, UNCF has been there to help students reach their educational dreams for more than 20 years.

UNCF will welcome 300 students across the educational spectrum from grades K-12 to undergraduates from its member institutions; community influencers; and host Calvin Hughes, anchor, WPLG-TV, as featured panelist Mr. David Greenberg, speaks about his experiences as a former Executive Board Member of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) when it was recognized as the world’s largest physical commodities exchange. While at NYMEX, he oversaw a decade of its largest growth from $800 million to $12 billion.

Greenberg has more than 25 years of experience in leadership, public speaking, and consulting work. He is frequently called upon for guidance in new business ventures, strategic industry decisions and current market conditions. He has also served as a business and ethics mentor to graduate students and young professionals.

As Chair of ZiyenCoin and President of Greenberg Capital, David works with a network of corporate and educational professionals. He was recently the Chief Operating Officer for Oil Coin and Vivi Holdings, two successful start-ups involved in the cryptocurrency and financial software industries, as well as Chairman of the Advisory Board for Amercanex, an international cannabis exchange.

Greenberg will be join by, Carlton Williams, Vice President, Health & Welfare Consultant at USI Insurance Services, Ken Frazier, Vice President, Community and Business Development for JP Morgan Chase Bank, and Daphne Dilbert, Philanthropists and Lead Channel Manager, at AT&T. know the importance of a good education.

Haki Halisi, area development director, UNCF, said, “Mr. Greenberg and his co-panelists have been a tremendous asset to UNCF South Florida as members of our Leadership Council. They bring years of experience and a dedication to our mission. They are major influencers in the South Florida community, and we are very excited to have them be a part of our second A Mind Is Lecture: Pandemic Proofing Your Career.” More than 5,500 Florida students attend historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). UNCF-member institutions Florida Memorial University, Bethune-Cookman University and Edward Waters College are among the Florida HBCUs that contribute almost 8,000 in jobs, $833 million in economic impact and $8.6 billion in lifetime earnings for Florida HBCU graduates, according to a landmark study commissioned by UNCF.

“This is the second effort in a series of educational initiatives we are planning to support area students and local HBCUs,” said Halisi. “We are encouraging the community to support our work as we secure better futures for us all by investing in the dreams of deserving South Florida youth.”

This event is made possible because of the commitment of UNCF presenting sponsor Florida Lottery.

Click here or more information about UNCF’s efforts in Florida or email Haki.Halisi@uncf.org or call 954.527.3315.

Follow the discussion on Twitter using #UNCFMiami; Facebook @UNCFSoFLo.

