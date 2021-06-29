Progress Expands Women in STEM Scholarship and Announces Recipient of 2nd Annual Mary Székely Scholarship

Progress adds India scholarship and increases total contributions to over $30,000 annually for women in U.S., Bulgaria and India looking to study computer science or related fields

BEDFORD, Mass., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the expansion of its Women in STEM scholarship series to India with the establishment of the “Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM.” The company is also proud to announce Gavriela Tejedor Meyers of Brookline, MA as the 2021 recipient of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM.” Gavriela will attend Wesleyan University, class of 2025.



The Progress Women in Tech Scholarship Series

Launched in 2019 with the founding of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM”, the Progress Women in STEM scholarship series has continued to expand its support for women pursuing studies in computer science, computer information systems, software engineering and/or IT.

Today, the Women in STEM scholarship series includes:

Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM: A $10,000 four-year renewable scholarship granted to a Massachusetts woman, including someone who identifies as a woman, who plans to study computer science, computer information systems, software engineering and/or IT. Progress also granted one-time $1,000 scholarships to each of the four remaining finalists not selected.

Women in Tech Scholarship at American University in Bulgaria: An annual donation of $12,500 for female students with outstanding academic performance studying computer science, information systems or mathematics.

New in 2021: The Progress Software Akanksha Scholarship for Women in STEM in India. This is a $2,000 four‐year renewable scholarship to cover tuition, fees and educational expenses for women pursuing an undergraduate degree in computer science, computer information systems, software engineering, and/or IT. The application process is now open. Click here to learn more.



2021 Recipient of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM”

Progress is proud to announce Gavriela Tejedor Meyers of Brookline, MA as the 2021 recipient of the “Progress Mary Székely Scholarship for Women in STEM.” Gavriela is a graduate of Brookline High School, Brookline, Massachusetts and will attend Wesleyan University in the fall.

Gavriela was one of many highly qualified, inspiring women that applied for the 2021 scholarship. She is a National Honor Society student with experience in engineering and web design. At school she was founder of the Brookline High Technovation Challenge, a team of young women who compete annually in a worldwide app-making competition. Gavriela worked with a cohort of teachers to implement computer science into the math curriculum at her school and was a student teacher in calculus and algebra II. She was also instrumental in hiring diverse candidates, such as the Chair of the CTE department and two math teachers at her high school.

Outside of school, Gavriela volunteers, assisting the elderly in her community, teaching English as a Second Language (ESL) to immigrant adults and volunteering to support early education. Gavriela also helped Spanish-speaking residents with voter registration during the last presidential election. In addition, Gavriela completed internships in website design, search engine optimization and teaching children computer programming. Last year, she was the worthy recipient of two awards: the Jose Ricardo and Maria Calleja Book Award for Affinity with Latinx Community and the Charlotte Ramsey Memorial Book Award for Mathematics.

“The best and most innovative ideas come from people with rich and diverse life experiences,” said Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta. “Gavriela is the most recent example of such impressive women applying for our STEM scholarships. As an industry leader, it is our duty to expand opportunities for women in STEM, not only in the U.S., but in regions throughout the world. I am so proud we are able to advance the education of talented women such as Gavriela, each of whom will no doubt make her mark on our industry.”

The Women in STEM scholarship series is part of the Progress for Tomorrow Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. To learn more about Progress for Tomorrow, click here. Read the company’s 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report or explore career opportunities at www.progress.com/careers.

