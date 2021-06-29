32 Winners Receive the 2021 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) announced the 2021 winners of the MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, including four integrated delivery systems, 12 hospital systems, seven individual hospitals, five physician practices and four critical access hospitals.



HFMA’s MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle recognizes providers that have excelled in meeting industry standard revenue cycle benchmarks (MAP Keys®), implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, focused their efforts on improving price transparency and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues.

In congratulating the winners, HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA, said, “As our nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumer-friendly business practices exemplified by our 2021 winners are more important than ever. Kudos to all of the MAP Award winners.”

Upon being notified they had received the award, Cindy Petty, Revenue Cycle Director at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, Iowa, said, "Cass County Memorial Hospital is extremely honored to be recognized for this great achievement in the area of our revenue cycle. Across our organization, the dedication and support of our entire revenue cycle team has helped us become a high performing organization.”

Winners of the 2021 MAP Award for High Performance include the following organizations:

Winning Integrated Delivery Systems: Baylor Scott & White Health; Dallas, Texas Presbyterian Healthcare Services; Albuquerque, N.M. Saint Francis Health System; Tulsa, Okla. SCL Health; Broomfield, Colo.





Winning Hospital Systems: Adena Health System; Chillicothe, Ohio Bellin Health Systems; Green Bay, Wis. Bon Secours Mercy Health; Cincinnati, Ohio The Christ Hospital Health Network; Cincinnati, Ohio Cottage Health; Santa Barbara, Calif. Mass General Brigham; Somerset, Mass. Methodist Health System; Dallas, Texas OhioHealth; Columbus, Ohio Spectrum Health; Grand Rapids, Mich. St. Elizabeth Healthcare; Edgewood, Ky. ThedaCare, Inc.; Appleton, Wis. Trinity Health of New England; Hartford, Conn.





Winning Individual Hospitals: Dignity Health - Community Hospital of San Bernardino; San Bernardino, Calif. Houston Physicians Hospital; Webster, Texas Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center; Portland, Ore. Princeton Baptist Medical Center; Birmingham, Ala. South Shore Health; South Weymouth, Mass. The Valley Hospital; Ridgewood, N.J. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Houston, Texas





Winning Critical Access Hospitals: Cass County Memorial Hospital; Atlantic, Iowa Dignity Health, Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta; Mt. Shasta, Calif. Henry County Health Center; Mt. Pleasant, Iowa Van Diest Medical Center; Webster City, Iowa





Winning Physician Practices:

Genesis Medical Group; Zanesville, Ohio Norton Healthcare: Norton Medical Group; Louisville, Ky. Privia Medical Group; Arlington, Va. State of Franklin Healthcare Associates; Johnson City, Tenn. Virginia Eye Institute; Richmond, Va.



The awards will be presented virtually at the HFMA Annual Conference Virtual Preview on June 29. Additionally, award recipients will be celebrated at the HFMA Annual Conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in November.

About HFMA

With more than 69,000 members, the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) is the nation's premier membership organization for healthcare finance leaders. HFMA builds and supports coalitions with other healthcare associations and industry groups to achieve consensus on solutions for the challenges the U.S. healthcare system faces today. Working with a broad cross-section of stakeholders, HFMA identifies gaps throughout the healthcare delivery system and bridges them through the establishment and sharing of knowledge and best practices. We help healthcare stakeholders achieve optimal results by creating and providing education, analysis, and practical tools and solutions. Our mission is to lead the financial management of health care.

