Albertans asked to help conserve energy through record-setting temperatures

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the ongoing heat wave across the province, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) is urging Albertans to help conserve energy to ensure adequate supply and reduce the possibility of power outages.



“Yesterday we saw an uprecedented jump in energy use, reaching 11,512 MW, beating our previous summer peak demand record of 11,169 MW,” says Dennis Frehlich, Vice President, Grid Reliability. “We’re on track to break that record for a second day in a row and so we’re asking Albertans to play their part to conserve energy.”

Dennis explains that the peak time of electricity use is between 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

“In addition to helping conserve energy during this peak period, we’re asking Albertans to take action throughout the day by closing window coverings, lowering thermostats to pre-cool homes and avoiding using major appliances and charging electric devices, including electric vehicles, during the period of highest demand.”

Additional information and updates will be provided on the AESO's social media account—@the AESO—through the course of the day. For other energy conservation tips, please go to www.aeso.ca.

