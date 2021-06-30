English Swedish

30 June 2021

Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Immunicum AB (publ)

The number of shares and votes in Immunicum AB (publ) has changed during June as a result of 33,233,433 new shares being issued in the directed issue carried out by the company on 17 June 2021.

The directed issue has resulted in an increase in the number of shares in Immunicum by 33,233,433 shares, from 166,167,166 shares to 199,400,599 shares and an increase in the share capital by SEK 1,661,671.65, from SEK 8,308,358.30 to SEK 9,970,029.95.

As of 30 June 2021, the last trading day of the month, there was a total of 199,400,599 shares and 199,400,599 votes.

This information is such information that Immunicum AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (sw. lagen om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact persons set out below on 30 June 2021, at 08:00 am CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +31 713 322 627

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sijme Zeilemaker

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communication

Telephone: +46 8 732 8400

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Eva Mulder and Sophia Hergenhan

Trophic Communications

Telephone: +49 175 222 57 56

E-mail: immu@trophic.eu

About Immunicum AB (publ)



Immunicum is leveraging its expertise in dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

