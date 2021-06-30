English Finnish

EVLI BANK PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 30.6.2021, AT 3.45 PM (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Pessala, Kim

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Evli Bank Plc

LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20210630081723_10

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2021-06-29

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2227 Unit price: 0.00 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2227 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

The transaction concerns the receipt of a share award related to the Restricted Share Plan 2018. Evli informed about the share-based incentive plan in a stock exchange release on June 8, 2018.

