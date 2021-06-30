Dr. Jaewon Ryu Joins Privia Health’s Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced that Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, has been named to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. In connection with this election, the size of the Board was increased to nine directors.



“Jaewon is a renowned healthcare industry leader and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Privia Health board of directors,” said Shawn Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Privia Health. “We believe his deep experience in value-based reimbursement, management services organizations, and high-quality patient care will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow across the U.S.”

“We are delighted to welcome such an outstanding individual who will further strengthen our board’s breadth of talent and expertise,” said David King, Privia Health’s Chairman. “Given our thorough search for a highly qualified board member, I am confident that Jaewon will have an important and positive impact on our company.”

“I am honored and excited to join the Privia Health Board of Directors,” added Ryu. “I look forward to working with the Privia Health Board and management team, and bringing valuable ideas and insights to the Board to help the company realize even greater success in continuing to positively impact the lives it touches.”

Dr. Jaewon Ryu is the President and CEO of Geisinger, an integrated delivery system with a clinical enterprise, health plan, the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, and research and innovation functions operating in central and northeastern Pennsylvania. He joined the organization originally as the Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer in 2016, overseeing all aspects of patient care at Geisinger, working to improve the quality, affordability and experience of care delivered across the enterprise.

Dr. Ryu was previously president of integrated care delivery for Humana, responsible for Humana’s owned and joint ventured care delivery assets, including a management services organization (MSO) assisting affiliated practices to adopt population health under value-based reimbursement methodologies. Prior to Humana, Dr. Ryu held various leadership roles at the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, Kaiser Permanente, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and as a White House Fellow at the Department of Veterans Affairs. He was also a practicing corporate healthcare attorney with the international firm McDermott, Will & Emery.

Dr. Ryu earned his BA degree from Yale University and his MD and JD from the University of Chicago. He completed his residency training in emergency medicine at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Our platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

