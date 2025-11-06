Privia Health Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Very Strong Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Performance Across the Business

Net Income +94.1% and Adjusted EBITDA +61.6% compared to 3Q’24



Implemented Providers +13.1% and Practice Collections +27.1% compared to 3Q’24



FY’25 Guidance Raised Above High End for All Key Operating and Financial Metrics





ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Performance

For the Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Change (%) f Total revenue $ 580.4 $ 437.9 32.5 % Gross profit $ 122.6 $ 99.9 22.7 % Operating income $ 14.4 $ 5.8 147.8 % Net income a $ 6.9 $ 3.5 94.1 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income b d e $ 37.3 $ 25.1 49.1 % Net income per share $ 0.05 $ 0.03 66.7 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share b d e $ 0.29 $ 0.20 45.0 % Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025, included $19.0 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2024 included $15.1 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.



Third Quarter 2025 highlights include:

Strong results in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and other value-based care arrangements for 2024 performance year;

Continued strength in same-store growth and new provider additions, +13.1% versus 3Q’24;

Practice Collections of $940.4 million, +27.1% versus 3Q’24;

Adjusted EBITDA b d e of $38.2 million, +61.6% versus 3Q’24; and

of $38.2 million, +61.6% versus 3Q’24; and Strong sales and business development pipeline.





Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics b, d, e

For the Three Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions) 2025 2024 Change (%) Implemented Providers 5,250 4,642 13.1 % Value-Based Care Attributed Lives 1,406,000 1,247,000 12.8 % Practice Collections $ 940.4 $ 739.9 27.1 % Care Margin b d $ 125.2 $ 101.4 23.5 % Platform Contribution b d $ 70.6 $ 50.3 40.4 % Adjusted EBITDA b d e f $ 38.2 $ 23.6 61.6 %



Nine-Month Performance

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Change (%) Total revenue $ 1,581.7 $ 1,275.5 24.0 % Gross profit $ 339.0 $ 291.6 16.3 % Operating income $ 23.0 $ 11.7 95.6 % Net income a $ 13.8 $ 10.0 37.9 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income b d e $ 95.8 $ 71.1 34.6 % Net income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.08 37.5 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share b d e $ 0.75 $ 0.57 31.6 % Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 included $55.6 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 included $41.4 million in non-cash stock compensation expense. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.



Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics b d e

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions) 2025 2024 Change (%) Practice Collections $ 2,601.9 $ 2,175.6 19.6 % Care Margin b d $ 345.7 $ 296.1 16.7 % Platform Contribution b d $ 179.8 $ 142.4 26.2 % Adjusted EBITDA b d e $ 94.1 $ 65.6 43.5 %



MSSP 2024 Performance

Privia’s Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) delivered strong 2024 performance results for the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). The nine Privia ACOs achieved aggregate shared savings of $234.1 million, a 32.6% increase from 2023.

Privia Health to Expand VBC Footprint with Acquisition of ACO Business

On September 23, 2025, the Company signed a definitive agreement to acquire an ACO business from Evolent Health, Inc., which cares for over 120,000 attributed lives through the MSSP as well as various commercial and Medicare Advantage programs. With this transaction, Privia Health will serve more than 1.5 million attributed lives in value-based care (VBC) arrangements across commercial, Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid. This strategic transaction will increase VBC attributed lives in existing Privia states, add lives in new states, and also offer a compelling synergy opportunity for the ACO-participating providers to join Privia’s Medical Groups for a full suite of services and technology platform.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025 subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to positively contribute to Adjusted EBITDA in 2026. Privia Health will pay $100 million in cash at closing from its balance sheet, and up to an additional $13 million subject to final MSSP performance for 2025.

Capital Resources

The Company's balance sheet at September 30, 2025, included cash and cash equivalents of $441.4 million and no debt. Privia Health’s cash balance does not include approximately $68.5 million in cash received in October 2025 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as payment for Privia Health’s portion of the shared savings generated for the 2024 performance year of MSSP. Pro forma for the net cash receipt from CMS, and the expected payment to Evolent Health of $100 million for the acquisition of its ACO business, the Company’s cash balance would be $409.9 million.

Updated FY’25 Guidance c d e f

Privia Health raised its full-year 2025 outlook as follows:

FY 2024 Initial FY 2025 Guidance at 2.27.25 c Updated FY 2025

($ in millions) Actual Low High Guidance at 11.6.25

Implemented Providers 4,789 5,200 5,300 5,300 - 5,350 Attributed Lives 1,256,000 1,300,000 1,400,000 1,400,000 - 1,425,000 Practice Collections $ 2,968.0 $ 3,150 $ 3,250 $3,450 - $3,500 GAAP Revenue $ 1,736.4 $ 1,800 $ 1,900 $2,050 - $2,100 Care Margin c d $ 403.9 $ 435 $ 445 $455 - $460 Platform Contribution c d $ 195.6 $ 208 $ 218 $230 - $235 Adjusted EBITDA c d e $ 90.5 $ 105 $ 110 $118 - $121

Guidance does not assume any impact from pending Evolent ACO business transaction

More than 80% of Adjusted EBITDA expected to convert to free cash flow in full-year 2025

Expect to end FY’25 with at least $410 million in cash and equivalents pro forma for ACO transaction





c. Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of gross margin, operating income and net income. This is because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures. d. See "Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information as to how the Company defines and calculates Implemented Providers, Attributed Lives, Practice Collections, Care Margin, Platform Contribution, and Adjusted EBITDA, and for a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures to Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share. e. Certain non-recurring or non-cash and other expenses will be treated as an add back in the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, and the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the details of which can be found in the Reconciliation schedules near the end of this and in future quarterly press releases.



About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is one of the largest physician enablement companies in the United States with a presence in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Privia builds scaled provider networks with primary-care centric medical groups, risk-bearing entities, a physician-led governance structure, and the Privia Platform comprising an extensive suite of technology and service solutions. Privia collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize 1,340+ physician practices, improve the patient experience for 5.6+ million patients, and reward 5,200+ physicians and advanced practitioners for delivering high-value care.

Privia’s mission is to transform healthcare delivery to achieve better outcomes, lower costs, and improve the health of communities and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). From time to time, in press releases, financial presentations, earnings conference calls or otherwise, the Company may disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be viewed as alternatives or substitutes for the Company's reported GAAP results. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth in the tables that accompany this release.

The Company believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are relevant and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors, and other interested parties about the Company's operating performance because the measures allow them to understand and compare the Company's actual and expected operating results during the prior, current and future periods in a more consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations(g)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 580,419 $ 437,921 $ 1,581,669 $ 1,275,490 Operating expenses: Provider expense 455,209 336,501 1,236,010 979,373 Cost of platform 61,440 56,068 185,884 167,231 Sales and marketing 6,960 7,047 20,687 19,984 General and administrative 39,641 30,695 108,881 91,732 Depreciation and amortization 2,766 1,797 7,250 5,436 Total operating expenses 566,016 432,108 1,558,712 1,263,756 Operating income 14,403 5,813 22,957 11,734 Interest income, net 2,271 2,164 7,610 8,114 Income before provision for income taxes 16,674 7,977 30,567 19,848 Provision for income taxes 6,867 3,999 11,426 8,171 Net income 9,807 3,978 19,141 11,677 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,946 443 5,373 1,691 Net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $ 6,861 $ 3,535 $ 13,768 $ 9,986 Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.06 $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ 0.08 Net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ 0.08 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 122,768,890 119,658,574 121,840,638 119,156,368 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 128,776,684 125,751,006 128,392,315 125,457,540

(g) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(h)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 441,352 $ 491,149 Accounts receivable 499,041 316,179 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,533 27,495 Total current assets 970,926 834,823 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 662 1,242 Operating right-of-use asset 5,671 4,828 Intangible assets, net 167,539 109,807 Goodwill 172,215 141,615 Deferred tax asset 17,046 26,383 Other non-current assets 16,928 17,085 Total non-current assets 380,061 300,960 Total assets $ 1,350,987 $ 1,135,783 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 84,668 $ 81,986 Provider liability 495,683 364,607 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,563 2,553 Total current liabilities 582,914 449,146 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 3,672 3,037 Other non-current liabilities 1,640 153 Total non-current liabilities 5,312 3,190 Total liabilities 588,226 452,336 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1,229 1,203 Additional paid-in capital 873,356 813,209 Accumulated deficit (165,461 ) (179,229 ) Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 709,124 635,183 Non-controlling interest 53,637 48,264 Total stockholders’ equity 762,761 683,447 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,350,987 $ 1,135,783

(h) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(i)

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 19,141 $ 11,677 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 580 876 Amortization of intangibles 6,670 4,560 Stock-based compensation 55,616 41,401 Deferred tax expense 9,337 7,631 Changes in asset and liabilities: Accounts receivable (176,544 ) (118,191 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,038 ) (4,272 ) Other non-current assets and right-of-use asset 2,345 (70 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,682 7,810 Provider liability 118,815 85,174 Operating lease liabilities (1,187 ) (2,112 ) Other long-term liabilities 1,487 — Net cash provided by operating activities 35,904 34,484 Cash from investing activities Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (89,058 ) (707 ) Other (1,200 ) (5,006 ) Net cash used in investing activities (90,258 ) (5,713 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercised stock options 4,557 2,062 Proceeds from non-controlling interest — 1,653 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,557 3,715 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (49,797 ) 32,486 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 491,149 389,511 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 441,352 $ 421,997 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 188 $ 222 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 5,771 $ 3,525 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities: Lease liabilities obtained in exchange for right-of-use assets $ 1,832 $ —

(i) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Additional Financial Information

Revenues disaggregated by source:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 FFS-patient care $ 352,604 $ 283,278 $ 995,829 $ 833,862 FFS-administrative services 33,616 30,697 100,986 91,906 Capitated revenue 90,906 53,393 237,108 161,135 Shared savings 79,994 47,438 187,927 134,720 Care management fees (PMPM) 20,992 21,060 53,113 47,826 Other revenue 2,307 2,055 6,706 6,041 Total Revenue $ 580,419 $ 437,921 $ 1,581,669 $ 1,275,490



The Company’s liabilities for unpaid medical claims under at-risk capitation arrangements:

September 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2025 2024 Balance, beginning of period $ 66,355 $ 67,138 Incurred health care costs: Current year 228,352 156,899 Prior years (9,349 ) 1,384 Total claims incurred $ 219,003 $ 158,283 Claims paid: Current year (159,911 ) (97,883 ) Prior year (49,013 ) (52,461 ) Total claims paid $ (208,924 ) $ (150,344 ) Balance, end of period $ 76,434 $ 75,077



Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company’s business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company’s business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Key Metrics(j)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited; $ in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Implemented Providers (as of end of period) (1) 5,250 4,642 5,250 4,642 Attributed Lives (as of end of period) (2) 1,406,000 1,247,000 1,406,000 1,247,000 Practice Collections (3) $ 940.4 $ 739.9 $ 2,601.9 $ 2,175.6 (1) Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals on Privia Health’s platform at the end of a given period who are credentialed by Privia Health and billed for medical services, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period. (2) Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia to deliver care as part of a value-based care arrangement through a provider of primary care services as of the end of a particular period. (3) Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health’s platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups. (j) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures (4)(k)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Care Margin $ 125,210 $ 101,420 $ 345,659 $ 296,117 Platform Contribution $ 70,555 $ 50,257 $ 179,754 $ 142,388 Platform Contribution Margin 56.3% 49.6% 52.0% 48.1% Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,187 $ 23,624 $ 94,093 $ 65,568 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 30.5% 23.3% 27.2% 22.1% (4) In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows: Care Margin is Gross Profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.

Platform Contribution is Gross Profit, excluding amortization of intangible assets, less Cost of platform and excluding stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.

Platform Contribution margin is Platform Contribution divided by Care Margin.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. shareholders and subsidiaries excluding non-controlling interests, provision for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance charges and other non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin. (k) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.



Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Care Margin(l)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 580,419 $ 437,921 $ 1,581,669 $ 1,275,490 Provider expense (455,209 ) (336,501 ) (1,236,010 ) (979,373 ) Amortization of intangible assets (2,601 ) (1,506 ) (6,670 ) (4,560 ) Gross Profit $ 122,609 $ 99,914 $ 338,989 $ 291,557 Amortization of intangibles assets 2,601 1,506 6,670 4,560 Care margin $ 125,210 $ 101,420 $ 345,659 $ 296,117 (l) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.



Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Platform Contribution(m)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 580,419 $ 437,921 $ 1,581,669 $ 1,275,490 Provider expense (455,209 ) (336,501 ) (1,236,010 ) (979,373 ) Amortization of intangibles assets (2,601 ) (1,506 ) (6,670 ) (4,560 ) Gross Profit $ 122,609 $ 99,914 $ 338,989 $ 291,557 Amortization of intangibles assets 2,601 1,506 6,670 4,560 Cost of platform (61,440 ) (56,068 ) (185,884 ) (167,231 ) Stock-based compensation(5) 6,785 4,905 19,979 13,502 Platform Contribution $ 70,555 $ 50,257 $ 179,754 $ 142,388 (m) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (5) Amount represents stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of Platform.



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA(n)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. $ 6,861 $ 3,535 $ 13,768 $ 9,986 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2,946 443 5,373 1,691 Provision for income taxes 6,867 3,999 11,426 8,171 Interest income, net (2,271 ) (2,164 ) (7,610 ) (8,114 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,766 1,797 7,250 5,436 Stock-based compensation 18,977 15,106 55,616 41,401 Other expenses(6) 2,041 908 8,270 6,997 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,187 $ 23,624 $ 94,093 $ 65,568 (n) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (6) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share(o)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 6,861 $ 3,535 $ 13,768 $ 9,986 Stock-based compensation 18,977 15,106 55,616 41,401 Intangible amortization expense 2,601 1,506 6,670 4,560 Provision for income tax 6,867 3,999 11,426 8,171 Other expenses(7) 2,041 908 8,270 6,997 Adjusted net income $ 37,347 $ 25,054 $ 95,750 $ 71,115 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – basic $ 0.30 $ 0.21 $ 0.79 $ 0.60 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders – diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.20 $ 0.75 $ 0.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 122,768,890 119,658,574 121,840,638 119,156,368 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 128,776,684 125,751,006 128,392,315 125,457,540 (o) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding. (7) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.



