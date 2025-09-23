Privia Health Expands Value-Based Care Footprint with Acquisition of Accountable Care Organization Business from Evolent Health

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) announced that it signed a definitive agreement to acquire an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) business from Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH). The ACO business cares for over 120,000 attributed lives through the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), as well as various commercial and Medicare Advantage programs. With this transaction, Privia Health will now serve approximately 1.5 million attributed lives in value-based care (VBC) arrangements across commercial, Medicare, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid.

Privia Health will pay $100 million in cash at closing and up to an additional $13 million subject to final MSSP performance for 2025. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, and is expected to positively contribute to Adjusted EBITDA in 2026. The Company will finance the transaction with cash on its balance sheet.

This strategic transaction increases VBC attributed lives in existing Privia states, adds lives in new states, and also offers a compelling synergy opportunity for the ACO-participating providers to join Privia’s Medical Groups for a full suite of services and technology platform.

“The addition of Evolent Health’s ACO business to our existing national network of ACOs reaffirms Privia Health’s ability to replicate our highly differentiated and flexible operating model with new provider partners across the U.S. ,” said Sam Starbuck, SVP and President, Privia Care Partners, Privia Health. “We look forward to collaborating with the physicians and their practices, and leveraging our population health and value-based care expertise to enhance the patient experience, improve outcomes and lower costs.”

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is one of the largest physician enablement companies in the United States with a presence in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Privia builds scaled provider networks with primary-care centric medical groups, risk-bearing entities, a physician-led governance structure, and the Privia Platform comprising an extensive suite of technology and service solutions. Privia collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize 1,300+ physician practices, improve the patient experience for 5.3+ million patients, and reward 5,100+ physicians and advanced practitioners for delivering high-value care.

Privia’s mission is to transform healthcare delivery to achieve better outcomes, lower costs, and improve the health of communities and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

