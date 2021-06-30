ALSTOM SA : Alstom and Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe sign contract for the delivery of new Flexity trams

English French

Alstom and Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe sign contract for the delivery of new Flexity trams



First order for 35 vehicles and related spare parts and maintenance valued at around 190 million euro

Flexity trams will feature a modern, noise-optimised design and be equipped with a state-of-the-art driver assistance solution

Magdeburg, 30 June 2021 – Alstom and Magdeburg, Germany’s local transport authority Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe (MVB) have signed a contract today for the delivery of new Flexity trams and their accompanying spare part supply. The first call off for 35 vehicles and 24 years of parts supply is valued at around 190 million euro and includes options for a total of 28 additional vehicles. The state of Saxony-Anhalt is funding the new vehicle procurement with almost 60 million euro.

“We thank MVB for the trust they have placed in Alstom. The Flexity impresses with its unmistakably dynamic and modern appearance. It will leave a lasting mark on the cityscape. But more importantly, passengers can look forward to the highest levels of ride comfort, safety, and reliability”, says Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“With Alstom, we have found the ideal partner for our new generation of trams. I am pleased to be able to raise public transport in Magdeburg to a new level with the modern Flexity low-floor trams and, thanks to the new comfort, to encourage even more people to switch to our means of transport”, says Birgit Münster-Rendel, Managing Director of MVB.

The Minister of Transport of the State of Saxony-Anhalt, Thomas Webel, emphasised the importance of MVB’s investment, “The new trams are barrier-free and offer more space for passengers. MVB is thus making a sustainable investment in attractive public transport for the people of this city. As a state, we are supporting this major project with funding, as we are certain that the transformation of transport can only succeed if we work together.”

At 38 metres, the four-car Flexity trams are eight metres longer than the vehicles currently in use with MVB. They impress with a unique and timeless design that was specifically developed for Magdeburg. Designed with passenger safety and comfort in mind, each of the new trams can transport up to 241 passengers and has two multi-purpose areas that offers ample space for strollers, bicycles, and wheelchairs. The wide, barrier-free entrance areas enable fast boarding while broad window strips running the length of the vehicle ensure that the passenger area is filled with natural light. Inside, energy-efficient ambient illumination always provides excellent lighting and outside, LED light strips improve the visibility of the trams as they navigate urban traffic. The fully air-conditioned vehicles also score with high energy efficiency and noise-optimised design that keeps the interior quiet while in operation. Magdeburg’s Flexity passengers can also look forward to enjoying free Wi-Fi access while in the trams.

The vehicles will also be equipped with the state-of-the-art driver assistance system ODAS1 which assists the driver in detecting obstacles during operation. In addition, the newly designed and ergonomically optimised driver's stand and the driver's large vision field contribute to increased safety.

MVB plans to have a mock-up of a part of the vehicle produced. The life-size 1:1 model will make it possible to experience the new Flexity tram before it goes into service. This way, passengers and various interest groups, such as the MVB Passenger Advisory Council, can contribute their suggestions, criticisms and ideas, which will then be taken into account in the manufacturing process.

The new trams are scheduled for delivery starting in 2023 and are expected to enter passenger service in 2024. They will replace old TATRA vehicles and then successively replace the city’s first low-floor trams originally delivered in the 1990s. In view of increasing passenger numbers and route extensions related to the 2nd North-South Link construction project, the tram fleet will also be expanded by ten vehicles.



With this order, the number of trams supplied by Alstom to Magdeburg will grow to a total of 118 vehicles. MVB has been using trams from Alstom since 1994, with 83 NGT8D trams delivered between 1994 and 2012. Around 1,000 Alstom Flexity trams operate in 42 German cities with more than 8,000 Alstom trams and light rail vehicles in successful passenger service, or on order worldwide.

Obstacle Detection Assistance System

Alstom™ and Flexity™ are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group





About Alstom



Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorails and trams, to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group’s combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com About MVB



The Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe GmbH & Co. KG (MVB) is the operator of local public transport in Magdeburg. With nine tram and 15 bus lines, it ensures that people reach their destinations safely, comfortably and on time – and is one of the few transport companies in Germany to do so around the clock – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. MVB provides over nine million timetable kilometres of service every year. Around 40 million passengers place their trust in the transport company every year.

www.mvbnet.de







The procurement of new trams for Magdeburg

is funded by the state of Saxony-Anhalt. Contacts Press:



Alstom

Jörn BISCHOFF – Tel.: +49 (0) 174 925 03 48

joern.bischoff@alstomgroup.com







Thomas SCHMIDT – Tel.: +41 (0)79 861 3529

thomas.schmidt-1@alstomgroup.com



Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe

Tim STEIN – Tel.: +49 (0) 391 548 1240

tim.stein@mvbnet.de



Investor Relations:

Julie MOREL - Tel.: +33 (6) 67 61 88 58

Julie.morel@alstomgroup.com







Claire LEPELLETIER – Tel.: +33 (6) 76 64 33 06

claire.lepelletier@alstomgroup.com





Attachment