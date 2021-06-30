Sinch AB (publ): Change in number of shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ)

English Swedish

As of 30 June 2021, there are 722,672,110 shares and votes in Sinch AB (publ), reg. no. 556882-8908 (“Sinch”).

The change in the number of shares and votes is a result of the annual general meeting’s resolution on a share split, whereby each share was divided into ten shares (10:1). The record date was 18 June 2021. Before the share split, the number of shares and votes was 72,267,211.

About Sinch

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 40 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

This information is information that Sinch AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:31 CEST on 30 June 2021.

