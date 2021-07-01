Los Angeles, USA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DelveInsight Highlights Major Advances, Transformative Therapies and Leading Players Wheeling the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Landscape

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis bullosa clinical pipeline comprises 20+ notable therapeutic agents in different stages of clinical development varying from Gene therapies, Cell therapies, RNA‐targeting therapy, Protein therapies, Topical therapies, and Small molecules.

DelveInsight’s ‘Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB) Pipeline Insights’ report presents a complete picture of the available therapies, Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa emerging therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working in the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline domain, and future potential of the space.

Some of the focal points picked from the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline report:

Exhaustive analysis of the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline demonstrates opportunities and scope in the future with the involvement of 20+ key players and 20+ key therapies.

key players and key therapies. Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline candidates such as genetically corrected cultured epidermal autograft , INM-755, B-VEC, FCX-007, AGLE-102, PTR-01, FCX-007 , and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa.

, , and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa. The entry of novel therapeutics is expected to boost the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment market in the coming years.

Key prominent pharma players including Holostem Terapie Avanzate, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Krystal biotech, Castle Creek Biosciences, Zikani Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics, Phoenix Tissue Repair , among others are actively involved in strengthening the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline portfolio.

, among others are actively involved in strengthening the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline portfolio. DelveInsight estimates that late-stage products such as EB-101 , FCX-007 , and B-VEC will have a major impact on the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment market.

, , and will have a major impact on the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment market. Castle Creek Biosciences is developing FCX-007 , a disease-modifying, autologous cell-based gene therapy to address the deficiency of functional type VII collagen protein (COL7) in patients with autosomally recessive or dominant dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug designation to FCX-007 for the treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, which includes RDEB. In addition, FCX-007 has been granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation , Fast Track designation, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation by the FDA for treatment of recessive dystrophic EB (RDEB).

is developing , a disease-modifying, autologous cell-based gene therapy to address the deficiency of functional type VII collagen protein (COL7) in patients with autosomally recessive or dominant dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted to FCX-007 for the treatment of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, which includes RDEB. In addition, FCX-007 has been granted , and (RMAT) designation by the FDA for treatment of recessive dystrophic EB (RDEB). EB-101 ( Abeona Therapeutics ) is an autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for RDEB, a rare connective tissue disorder without an approved treatment in which patients suffer from severe epidermal wounds that impact the length and quality of their lives. The therapy is currently in the phase 3 stage of development to treat Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa.

( ) is an autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for RDEB, a rare connective tissue disorder without an approved treatment in which patients suffer from severe epidermal wounds that impact the length and quality of their lives. The therapy is currently in the phase 3 stage of development to treat Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa. Phoenix Tissue Repair is advancing an investigational therapy known as PTR-01, a systemic recombinant collagen type VII (rC7) for the treatment of Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa. rC7 is a potentially disease-modifying drug that is delivered intravenously to patients, replacing defective collagen type VII with healthy collagen at the sites where it is needed.

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline reports offer a holistic scenario of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, recent happenings in space, and growth prospects across the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa domain.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa: Overview

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a group of inherited disorders that causes blistering, which in several cases can be life-threatening to newborns and infants. It predominantly affects the skin and mucous membrane. A subtype of Epidermolysis Bullosa, Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB) is characterized by the site of blister formation in the lamina densa within the basement membrane zone and the upper dermis.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA RGN-137 RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Phase II Angiogenesis inducing agents; Apoptosis inhibitors; Cell movement activators; Collagen stimulants Topical B-VEC Krystal biotech Phase III Gene transference Topical FCX-007 Castle

Creek Biosciences Phase III Cell replacements; Collagen type VII replacements Intradermal Research programme-

Ribosomal modulators Zikani Therapeutics Preclinical Ribosomal RNA modulators NA AGLE-102 Aegle Therapeutics Phase I/II Collagen type VII replacements Topical PTR-01 Phoenix Tissue Repair Phase II Collagen type VII replacements Intravenous TXA127 Constant Therapeutics Preclinical Proto-oncogene protein c-mas-1 agonists Intravenous

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Assessment

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline report presents a kaleidoscopic view of the DEB emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

Mono

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Cell therapy

Peptides

Small interfering RNA

Small molecule

Gene therapy

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intradermal

Intravenous

Topical

By Mechanism of Action

Collagen type VII replacements

Gene Transference

RNA interference

Cannabinoid receptor agonists

Ribosomal RNA modulators

By Targets

Cannabinoid receptor

Caspase 1

Interleukin 1 beta

Serine Protease targeted therapy

Scope of the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Holostem Terapie Avanzate, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Krystal biotech, Castle Creek Biosciences, Zikani Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics, Phoenix Tissue Repair, and Abeona Therapeutics among others

Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Therapies: AGLE 102, PTR-01, FCX-007, EB-101, RGN-137, INM-755, TXA127, and B-VEC among others.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Disease Overview 4 DEB Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis 5 Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutic Assessment 6 Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Assessment 8 Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Products (Phase III) 10 Mid-Stage Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Products (Phase II) 11 Early Stage Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Products (Phase I) 12 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage DEB Products 13 Inactive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Products 14 Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Products 15 Unmet Needs 16 DEB Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Analyst Views 19 Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies 20 Appendix

