Address change of Coop Pank AS

Coop Pank AS (the bank) announces that as of 01 August 2021 the bank´s and subsidiaries of the bank Coop Finants AS, Coop Liising AS, Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS and AS Martinoza new legal address and actual location is Maakri 30, 15014 Tallinn, Estonia. Other contact details of Coop Pank AS and all subsidiaries remain the same.





Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 100 000 everyday banking customers. Coop Pank uses the synergies between retail and banking and brings everyday banking services close to people's homes. The majority shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, whose sales network includes 330 stores.



Additional information:

Katre Tatrik

Communications Manager

Tel: +372 5151 859

e-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee



