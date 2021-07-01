English Finnish

July 1, 2021 at 09:45 am (EEST)

Vaisala appoints Timo Leskinen as Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Timo Leskinen has been appointed as Vaisala’s Executive Vice President, Human Resources. He will be a member of the Vaisala Management Group and report to President and CEO Kai Öistämö. Leskinen will start in his position on October 1, 2021.

Timo Leskinen joins Vaisala from Konecranes, where he has held the position as Senior Vice President, HR for the past eight years. Before Konecranes, Leskinen led the Fiskars Group HR and worked in HR and business management positions at Nokia. His background also covers HR consulting and he holds a Master’s degree in psychology.

“I warmly welcome Timo to Vaisala. Curious and talented experts are at the heart of Vaisala’s success, and it is crucial for us to attract, engage, and motivate the best people globally. I am confident that he will bring valuable experience to our team and play a crucial role in developing our people and leadership practices even further,” describes Kai Öistämö, President and CEO of Vaisala.

“I feel privileged to join Vaisala. At Vaisala, technology leadership meets strong purpose and impact on the greatest environmental and social challenges of our time. I look forward to building upon the strong company culture together with the whole global team,” says Timo Leskinen.

Further information:

Media:

Niina Ala-Luopa, Communications Manager

+358 400 728 957

Investors and analysts:

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

+358 40 580 3521

